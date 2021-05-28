LA Metro board opts to pause pursuit of 710 Freeway widening project

Vehicles enter the 710 freeway from Harbor Scenic Drive and Downtown Long Beach Thursday, May 6, 2021. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board of directors criticized the planned expansion of the southern end of the 710 Freeway Thursday but declined to stop pursuing certification of the project’s environmental documents that have come under scrutiny from state and federal transportation officials.

