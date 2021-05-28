Cancel
GR4J Rainfall-Runoff using Deterministic Methods

By Authors
mathworks.com
 18 days ago

1- Deterministic Method using (1) Interior Point Algorithm, (2) Sequential Quadratic Programming: SQP and (3) Optimisation by Solver based on non linear optimization like The Levenberg-Marquardt algorithm. 2- Initial (Start) points can be defined by the users according each Basin, in “Initial_Param.txt” file:. 3- The Bounds of parameters (4 Parameters...

www.mathworks.com
#Optimisation#Txt#Param#Gr4j#Sqp#Rmse Value
Engineeringmathworks.com

Fatigue Damage Accumulation

Fatigue damage accumulation for variable amplitude stress-time histories using the Palmgren-Miner rule coded in Matlab. Code is documented and easy to use. The design fatigue strength curve (S-N or stress-life curve) is specified using the standardized parameters from Eurocode 3 EN 1993-1-9. The cycle counts are done using a rainflow counting algorithm based on ASTM E1049-85.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How to improve the accuracy of a Regression Model

In this post, we will see how to approach a regression problem and how we can increase the accuracy of a machine learning model by using concepts such as feature transformation, feature engineering, clustering, boosting algorithms, and so on. Data Science is an iterative process and only after repeated experiments...
Electronicsmathworks.com

Obstacle Avoidance with Camera Sensor using Simulink

This submission contains the implementation of optical flow algorithm for obstacle avoidance. Here, the drone to traverses through a Simulink®️ 3D Animation arena using optical flow algorithm calculated using the drone's front view camera. This model aims at helping you to get started to use computer vision along with control systems in your ground/aerial robots. Using this model, you can get your UAV/UGV to avoid obstacles using the front-facing (bird's eye view) vision data of the vehicle.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

ML From Scratch: Logistic and Softmax Regression

Gain a deep understanding of logistic and softmax regression by implementing them from scratch in a similar style to Scikit-Learn. Hi Everyone! Here’s another article implementing machine learning algorithms completely from scratch. But wait, this one is different!. In this ML From Scratch series we create a library of machine...
ScienceEurekAlert

Geostationary Earth Orbit Hyperspectral Infrared Radiance data improve local severe storm forecasts proofed by using a new Hybrid OSSE method

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Since the era of meteorological satellites began in the 1950s, continuous remote sensing instrument improvements have elevated Earth science and have significantly increased available atmospheric observations. Likewise, scientists have made considerable advancements in understanding Earth's atmosphere, climate, and environment. Furthering growth of atmospheric science within the last 20 years, satellite-based infrared (IR) sounders onboard low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites have provided high spectral (or hyperspectral) IR radiances. These sounders can determine small differences in reflected IR wavelengths, which help identify different targets of the atmosphere. These data have significantly improved global numerical weather prediction (NWP) modelling and forecasting.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Nonlinear Reduction using the Extended Group Finite Element Method

In this paper, we develop a nonlinear reduction framework based on our recently introduced extended group finite element method. By interpolating nonlinearities onto approximation spaces defined with the help of finite elements, the extended group finite element formulation achieves a noticeable reduction in the computational overhead associated with nonlinear finite element problems. However, the problem's size still leads to long solution times in most applications. Aiming to make real-time and/or many-query applications viable, we apply model order reduction and complexity reduction techniques in order to reduce the problem size and efficiently handle the reduced nonlinear terms, respectively. For this work, we focus on the proper orthogonal decomposition and discrete empirical interpolation methods. While similar approaches based on the group finite element method only focus on semilinear problems, our proposed framework is also compatible with quasilinear problems. Compared to existing methods, our reduced models prove to be superior in many different aspects as demonstrated in three numerical benchmark problems.
Sciencearxiv.org

A method using deep learning to discover new predictors of CRT response from mechanical dyssynchrony on gated SPECT MPI

Background. Studies have shown that the conventional left ventricular mechanical dyssynchrony (LVMD) parameters have their own statistical limitations. The purpose of this study is to extract new LVMD parameters from the phase analysis of gated SPECT MPI by deep learning to help CRT patient selection. Methods. One hundred and three patients who underwent rest gated SPECT MPI were enrolled in this study. CRT response was defined as a decrease in left ventricular end-systolic volume (LVESV) >= 15% at 6 +- 1 month follow up. Autoencoder (AE), an unsupervised deep learning method, was trained by the raw LV systolic phase polar maps to extract new LVMD parameters, called AE-based LVMD parameters. Correlation analysis was used to explain the relationships between new parameters with conventional LVMD parameters. Univariate and multivariate analyses were used to establish a multivariate model for predicting CRT response. Results. Complete data were obtained in 102 patients, 44.1% of them were classified as CRT responders. AE-based LVMD parameter was significant in the univariate (OR 1.24, 95% CI 1.07 - 1.44, P = 0.006) and multivariate analyses (OR 1.03, 95% CI 1.01 - 1.06, P = 0.006). Moreover, it had incremental value over PSD (AUC 0.72 vs. 0.63, LH 8.06, P = 0.005) and PBW (AUC 0.72 vs. 0.64, LH 7.87, P = 0.005), combined with significant clinic characteristics, including LVEF and gender. Conclusions. The new LVMD parameters extracted by autoencoder from the baseline gated SPECT MPI has the potential to improve the prediction of CRT response.
Softwarearxiv.org

To trust or not to trust an explanation: using LEAF to evaluate local linear XAI methods

The main objective of eXplainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) is to provide effective explanations for black-box classifiers. The existing literature lists many desirable properties for explanations to be useful, but there is no consensus on how to quantitatively evaluate explanations in practice. Moreover, explanations are typically used only to inspect black-box models, and the proactive use of explanations as a decision support is generally overlooked. Among the many approaches to XAI, a widely adopted paradigm is Local Linear Explanations - with LIME and SHAP emerging as state-of-the-art methods. We show that these methods are plagued by many defects including unstable explanations, divergence of actual implementations from the promised theoretical properties, and explanations for the wrong label. This highlights the need to have standard and unbiased evaluation procedures for Local Linear Explanations in the XAI field. In this paper we address the problem of identifying a clear and unambiguous set of metrics for the evaluation of Local Linear Explanations. This set includes both existing and novel metrics defined specifically for this class of explanations. All metrics have been included in an open Python framework, named LEAF. The purpose of LEAF is to provide a reference for end users to evaluate explanations in a standardised and unbiased way, and to guide researchers towards developing improved explainable techniques.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Deterministic Mincut in Almost-Linear Time

Abstract: We present a deterministic (global) mincut algorithm for weighted, undirected graphs that runs in $m^{1+o(1)}$ time, answering an open question of Karger from the 1990s. To obtain our result, we de-randomize the construction of the \emph{skeleton} graph in Karger's near-linear time mincut algorithm, which is its only randomized component. In particular, we partially de-randomize the well-known Benczur-Karger graph sparsification technique by random sampling, which we accomplish by the method of pessimistic estimators. Our main technical component is designing an efficient pessimistic estimator to capture the cuts of a graph, which involves harnessing the expander decomposition framework introduced in recent work by Goranci et al. (SODA 2021). As a side-effect, we obtain a structural representation of all approximate mincuts in a graph, which may have future applications.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Method for Locating the Real Roots of the Symbolic Quintic Equation Using Quadratic Equations

A method is proposed with which the locations of the roots of the monic symbolic quintic polynomial $x^5 + a_4 x^4 + a_3 x^3 + a_2 x^2 + a_1 x + a_0$ can be determined using the roots of two resolvent quadratic polynomials: $q_1(x) = x^2 + a_4 x + a_3$ and $q_2(x) = a_2 x^2 + a_1 x + a_0$, whose coefficients are exactly those of the quintic polynomial. The different cases depend on the coefficients of $q_1(x)$ and $q_2(x)$ and on some specific relationships between them. The method is illustrated with the full analysis of one of the possible cases. Some of the roots of the symbolic quintic equation for this case have their isolation intervals determined and, as this cannot be done for all roots with the help of quadratic equations only, finite intervals containing 1 or 3 roots, or 0 or 2 roots, or, rarely, 0, or 2, or 4 roots of the quintic are identified. Knowing the stationary points of the quintic polynomial, lifts the latter indeterminacy and allows one to find the isolation interval of each of the roots of the quintic. Separately, using the complete root classification of the quintic, one can also lift this indeterminacy. The method also allows to see how variation of the individual coefficients of the quintic affect its roots. No root finding iterations or any numerical approximations are used and no equations of degree higher than 2 are solved.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Efficient Deterministic Leader Election for Programmable Matter

Fabien Dufoulon (Technion - Israel Institute of Technology), Shay Kutten (Technion - Israel Institute of Technology), William K. Moses Jr. (University of Houston) It was suggested that a programmable matter system (composed of multiple computationally weak mobile particles) should remain connected at all times since otherwise, reconnection is difficult and may be impossible. At the same time, it was not clear that allowing the system to disconnect carried a significant advantage in terms of time complexity. We demonstrate for a fundamental task, that of leader election, an algorithm where the system disconnects and then reconnects automatically in a non-trivial way (particles can move far away from their former neighbors and later reconnect to others). Moreover, the runtime of the temporarily disconnecting deterministic leader election algorithm is linear in the diameter. Hence, the disconnecting -- reconnecting algorithm is as fast as previous randomized algorithms. When comparing to previous deterministic algorithms, we note that some of the previous work assumed weaker schedulers. Still, the runtime of all the previous deterministic algorithms that did not assume special shapes of the particle system (shapes with no holes) was at least quadratic in $n$, where $n$ is the number of particles in the system. (Moreover, the new algorithm is even faster in some parameters than the deterministic algorithms that did assume special initial shapes.)
HealthCourier News

Newer methods may boost gene therapy's use for more diseases

Jordan Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have a normal smell, you smell good,’” Janz recalled. “And I’m like, ‘that’s probably the nicest thing you’ve ever said.’”
Sciencearxiv.org

Chiral photonic circuits for deterministic spin transfer

Shan Xiao, Shiyao Wu, Xin Xie, Jingnan Yang, Wenqi Wei, Shushu Shi, Feilong Song, Sibai Sun, Jianchen Dang, Longlong Yang, Yunuan Wang, Sai Yan, Zhanchun Zuo, Ting Wang, Jianjun Zhang, Kuijuan Jin, Xiulai Xu. Chiral quantum optics has attracted considerable interest in the field of quantum information science. Exploiting the...
Computersxda-developers

Best root method?

I'm a new Oneplus 8T owner and I want to root but I am a bit confused. The only two methods that I have found are these:. Which is recommended? Before I have always just used tools made by the community but this looks a bit more complicated. Will I be able to keep root between OTA's for example?
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A compact subcell WENO limiting strategy using immediate neighbors for Runge-Kutta discontinuous Galerkin methods for unstructured meshes

In this paper, we generalize the compact subcell weighted essentially non oscillatory (CSWENO) limiting strategy for Runge-Kutta discontinuous Galerkin method developed recently by us in 2021 for structured meshes to unstructured triangular meshes. The main idea of the limiting strategy is to divide the immediate neighbors of a given cell into the required stencil and to use a WENO reconstruction for limiting. This strategy can be applied for any type of WENO reconstruction. We have used the WENO reconstruction proposed by Zhu and Shu in 2019 and provided accuracy tests and results for two-dimensional Burgers' equation and two dimensional Euler equations to illustrate the performance of this limiting strategy.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Auto-tagging of Short Conversational Sentences using Natural Language Processing Methods

Abstract: In this study, we aim to find a method to auto-tag sentences specific to a domain. Our training data comprises short conversational sentences extracted from chat conversations between company's customer representatives and web site visitors. We manually tagged approximately 14 thousand visitor inputs into ten basic categories, which will later be used in a transformer-based language model with attention mechanisms for the ultimate goal of developing a chatbot application that can produce meaningful dialogue. We considered three different state-of-the-art models and reported their auto-tagging capabilities. We achieved the best performance with the bidirectional encoder representation from transformers (BERT) model. Implementation of the models used in these experiments can be cloned from our GitHub repository and tested for similar auto-tagging problems without much effort.
Use These Easy Self Improvement Methods For Better Living

Many people are trying to find some easy self-improvement strategies and struggle with the right method to start their individual development. You have to discover the techniques that operate best for you, simply because every person is unique and various self-improvement assistance works for various people. You should always continue researching and learning new ways to improve your personal development program.
Sciencearxiv.org

Background estimation in the search for single production of vector-like quarks decaying into $Wb$ in $pp$ collisions using a data-driven method at $\sqrt{s} = 13$ TeV with the ATLAS detector

A search for singly produced vector-like $T/Y$ quark is performed in proton-proton collision data at a centre-of-mass energy of $13$ TeV corresponding to an integrated luminosity of $139.1 fb^{-1}$, recorded with the ATLAS detector at the LHC from 2015-18. The analysis focused on the hadronic channel of $T/Y \rightarrow Wb$ decay mode. The hadronic channel is not a clean channel, unlike the leptonic channel, because of the contribution coming from the QCD processes, which accounts for a significant background. The modelling of QCD processes is challenging due to their theoretical prediction and experimental challenges. Due to this, it is observed that the Monte Carlo simulation of the QCD multijet is mismodelled in this analysis. In this thesis, a data-driven method called the ABCD method is presented to estimate the QCD multijet background. The method uses the background events from all the control regions to estimate the multijets in the signal region. However, a correlation among different control regions is observed, which is further accounted by introducing a correlation factor. The correlation factor is calculated by performing likelihood fit to the MC simulated backgrounds. Some additional studies, including uncertainty estimation on the method and the performance of the method with different jet collections and taggers, are also performed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Title:$\mathcal PT$ symmetry, pattern formation, and finite-density QCD

Authors:Moses A. Schindler, Stella T. Schindler, Michael C. Ogilvie. Abstract: A longstanding issue in the study of quantum chromodynamics (QCD) is its behavior at nonzero baryon density, which has implications for many areas of physics. The path integral has a complex integrand when the quark chemical potential is nonzero and therefore has a sign problem, but it also has a generalized $\mathcal PT$ symmetry. We review some new approaches to $\mathcal PT$-symmetric field theories, including both analytical techniques and methods for lattice simulation. We show that $\mathcal PT$-symmetric field theories with more than one field generally have a much richer phase structure than their Hermitian counterparts, including stable phases with patterning behavior. The case of a $\mathcal PT$-symmetric extension of a $\phi^4$ model is explained in detail. The relevance of these results to finite density QCD is explained, and we show that a simple model of finite density QCD exhibits a patterned phase in its critical region.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Framework to Enhance Generalization of Deep Metric Learning methods using General Discriminative Feature Learning and Class Adversarial Neural Networks

Metric learning algorithms aim to learn a distance function that brings the semantically similar data items together and keeps dissimilar ones at a distance. The traditional Mahalanobis distance learning is equivalent to find a linear projection. In contrast, Deep Metric Learning (DML) methods are proposed that automatically extract features from data and learn a non-linear transformation from input space to a semantically embedding space. Recently, many DML methods are proposed focused to enhance the discrimination power of the learned metric by providing novel sampling strategies or loss functions. This approach is very helpful when both the training and test examples are coming from the same set of categories. However, it is less effective in many applications of DML such as image retrieval and person-reidentification. Here, the DML should learn general semantic concepts from observed classes and employ them to rank or identify objects from unseen categories. Neglecting the generalization ability of the learned representation and just emphasizing to learn a more discriminative embedding on the observed classes may lead to the overfitting problem. To address this limitation, we propose a framework to enhance the generalization power of existing DML methods in a Zero-Shot Learning (ZSL) setting by general yet discriminative representation learning and employing a class adversarial neural network. To learn a more general representation, we propose to employ feature maps of intermediate layers in a deep neural network and enhance their discrimination power through an attention mechanism. Besides, a class adversarial network is utilized to enforce the deep model to seek class invariant features for the DML task. We evaluate our work on widely used machine vision datasets in a ZSL setting.