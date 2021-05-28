Cancel
Florida's Palm Beaches Attractive for Summer Travel of All Kinds

Melinda Crow
 17 days ago

Photo courtesy of Discover the Palm Beaches

Whether you're looking for time on the beach, time in the water, time in the shopping and dining venues, or a combination of all three, the Palm Beaches probably have what you are looking for in a summer escape.

The collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. The area is home to more than 18,000 hotel rooms, along with more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean's Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida's Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 100 daily nonstop flights to 30 cities in the United States. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.

Ideas for trips to plan

Family vacations

Families can snorkel vibrant reefs, go for a paddle, hop in a boat or build sandcastles at one of the destination's renowned beaches famed for their clear, gentle waters and cleaner sands. The Palm Beaches is also teeming with animal encounters. Create new family memories by getting up close to 1,000-plus animals while driving through Lion Country Safari, meet the animals of the tropics at the Palm Beach Zoo, or visit the sea turtles – some of the most beloved residents in The Palm Beaches – at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach and Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton.

The area is also set to soon welcome two new family-friendly resorts, including Banyan Cay Resort & Golf and Mandarin Oriental. For some easy family snorkeling, check out the underwater snorkel trail at Phil Foster Park, beneath the Blue Heron Bridge in West Palm Beach.

Friend-Trips:

Nothing's better for friendships than friend trips. Head to The Palm Beaches for a bestie retreat and match the vacation to the mood. Check in to The Colony Hotel, a pink paradise in the heart of Palm Beach, for a central location to the destination's best shopping, restaurants, and more. Indulge in delightful food and drinks with West Palm Beach Food Tours that features three different tour types, perfect for getting a taste of the town and each allowing for an experience with friends at some of West Palm Beach's most notable dining establishments. Need a shopping spree? Visit the refreshed Royal Poinciana Plaza or historic Worth Avenue, home to the flagship Lilly Pulitzer store and numerous designer retailers. If hitting the greens is more of the group's speed, Florida's Golf Capital awaits. The Palm Beaches is home to more than 160 sun-soaked golf courses as well as the PGA National Resort & Spa, the official host of the Honda Classic. A fitness-centered crew can utilize The Palm Beaches as a nature-made gym by kayaking Lake Worth, pedaling Palm Beach Trail, or snorkeling Peanut Island in Riviera Beach.

Romantic Rendezvous:

The Palm Beaches touts numerous ways to unwind and enjoy the company of your loved one; reconnect while relaxing on soft-sand beaches and enjoying sumptuous hospitality with gorgeous accommodations. For unapologetic luxury, seaside glamour, and world-class service, stay at one of the most historic and romantic getaways in Florida, The Breakers Palm Beach. Couples interested in pure pampering, look no further than Forbes Five-Star Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, an adult fairytale where visitors can sip champagne in chairs that dangle above reflecting pools in a playful relaxation garden. Adventurous “water baes” can choose to spend quality time snorkeling together at Coral Cove Park in Jupiter, a secluded spot favored by locals. Lovebirds that prefer to be above water, Palm Breeze Charters out of Boca Raton offers private dinner cruises aboard their spacious catamarans, while Visit Palm Beach offers a sunset champagne catamaran cruise for two along the Intracoastal Waterway. Duos can also dine their way through the destination – from five-star to tiki bar – The Palm Beaches has a killer culinary scene. Splurge for a date night at Brazilian Court's Cafe Boulud, featuring a delectable menu curated by internationally acclaimed Chef Daniel Boulud, or step outside the resort and hotel scene to some of The Palm Beaches' newer dining locations including Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, the Delray Beach Market or Elisabetta's West Palm Beach.

