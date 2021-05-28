Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Pittsylvania STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHERN BEDFORD AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 431 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms extending from Westlake Corner to Penhook. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Huddleston Moneta Penhook Forest and Evington. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bedford County, VA
City
Evington, VA
County
Campbell County, VA
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
County
Franklin County, VA
City
Franklin, VA
City
Penhook, VA
City
Huddleston, VA
City
Moneta, VA
City
Bedford, VA
City
Altavista, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Campbell#Penhook Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris’ office insists Republican pressure did not impact decision to visit border. Pressure from Republicans was not a factor in the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday after months of avoiding the U.S.-Mexico border region amid a surge in migration, a Harris spokeswoman insisted Thursday.