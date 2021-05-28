Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Pittsylvania STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHERN BEDFORD AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 431 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms extending from Westlake Corner to Penhook. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Huddleston Moneta Penhook Forest and Evington. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov