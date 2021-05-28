Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grainger; Jefferson; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Jefferson County in east Tennessee Southern Union County in east Tennessee Western Grainger County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainview, or 7 miles southwest of Maynardville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Jefferson City, Maynardville, Rutledge, Plainview, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, Luttrell and Buffalo Springs. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov