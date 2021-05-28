Cancel
Gaston County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG SOUTHEASTERN GASTON AND NORTHERN YORK COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 431 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northwest of York, or 5 miles east of Smyrna, moving northeast at 40 mph. Locations to be impacted include York, Gastonia, Southwest Charlotte, Mt Holly, Belmont, Pineville, South Gastonia, Tega Cay, Clover and Cramerton. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov
