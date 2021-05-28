Cancel
Retail

Free samples coming back to Costco

 28 days ago

Free food samples are returning to Costco in June, the retailer announced. CNN reported roughly 170 of their stores will begin serving free samples again by the first week of June for the first time in 14 months--the remainder of the locations will offer free samples by the end of June.

