Free samples coming back to Costco

For too long I let my herbs and spices cabinet slide. That maddening section of my pantry was a chaotic mess, where I seemingly always had several bottles of paprika but no oregano when I could have sworn I just bought a refill at Target last weekend? Oh, and then there’s that fun game of How Deep Does My Cabinet Really Go?, where I find myself pulling out every herb and spice I own before I find what I actually need in the furthest, darkest corner of my pantry. That’s why, folks, if you haven’t yet caved and purchased a spice rack, including a set of jars, please do yourself a favor and buy one today. And by “one,” we, more specifically, mean Costco‘s 20 Jar Spice Rack.