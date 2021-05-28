Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung’s Memorial Day deals are also live, with up to $700 on select devices

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now head over to Samsung.com, where you will find several Memorial Day deals on smartphones, laptops, headphones, and more. We will start with the chaebol’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 series. You can get your new Galaxy S21 phone starting at just $100 after getting up to $700 savings when you trade in an eligible device. The same deal is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which can be yours starting at $300 and $500, respectively. Now, all of these are unlocked devices with 128GB storage space. Now, you can also grab the 256GB storage option by adding paying $50 more. This means you can get the vanilla variant with 256GB for $150, the S21 Plus for $350, and the S21 Ultra for $550.

pocketnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Memorial Day#Laptop#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Samsung Com#Super Amoled#The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra#The Intel Core I5#The Galaxy Watch 3#Titanium#Galaxy Buds#The Galaxy Buds#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Shoppingvg247.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021: date confirmed and early deals now live

It’s that time of the year again for a big sale. Nope, we’re don’t mean Black Friday, time isn’t that much of an illusion yet. It’s Amazon Prime Day 2021! If you’re wondering when it starts, what’s on sale already and what other Prime Day deals we might expect to see then look no further.
ComputersScreenrant.com

What's The Smallest MacBook & How Much Does It Cost?

Apple sells more than one MacBook model with the differences catering to the varying needs of consumers, and this includes size. MacBooks in general are highly portable notebooks, but for anyone looking to maximize the use while traveling, then the size is likely to be an important part of the decision-making process. However, it shouldn’t be the only one, with the weight and battery life of MacBooks also varying.
TechnologyPCWorld

Ultra-portable Galaxy Book Go laptops weave seamlessly into Samsung's galaxy of devices

If you don’t like living in the multi-device ecosystem of Apple and Google, try the hybrid approach with Samsung’s “galaxy.” The electronics maker unveiled two new additions to its Galaxy Book lineup late Wednesday night. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are long-lasting, highly portable Arm-based Windows laptops intended to seamlessly work alongside Samsung's Galaxy tablets, earbuds, and, of course, phones.
ShoppingNBC News

Best Apple sales and deals: Ongoing Memorial Day Apple sales

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Memorial Day wrapped on...
ElectronicsETOnline.com

Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Amazon Devices -- Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Amazon has tons of fantastic deals still available from Memorial Day weekend -- if you want to go all-in with home improvement, you can deck out your space with an Amazon device or two. Shop now before the deals are no longer available. From a small smart speaker or an Amazon smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices you need in your home at the Amazon's Memorial Day Sale. Save up to 30% off on select Amazon Devices.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google is prepping a foldable device using Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass

It has been a few months since we first heard rumors of a Pixel Fold – a folding screen phone with Google’s software on the inside – and the internet has been pretty quiet about it since. Jon Prosser was the first to give us a bit of info on the upcoming device, simply proclaiming that the device was indeed real and his tweet was followed up and corroborated by display analyst Ross Young who suggests a Q4 2021 launch of this folding-display phone.
Cell Phonesgamepressure.com

Ray Tracing Also in Samsung Smartphones

Soon ray tracing will hit mobile device. All thanks to the cooperation between Samsung and AMD, in which the smartphones of the South Korean company will be used RDNA 2-based graphics chips. Although this year's Computex trade show wasn't full of news, AMD can be satisfied with its conference. The...
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Rogers deal offers Galaxy earbuds with two-year plan on select Samsung phones

Rogers is offering a new Father’s Day deal that gets users a free pair of Samsung Galaxy earbuds depending on the Samsung smartphone purchased. If you order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip between June 8th to 21st, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. If you buy Galaxy S21 series handset or Note 20 series device between the same dates, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Samsung researchers announce the feasibility of commercial 'stretchable' devices

With the established success of flexible computer screen displays, many users are wondering how display technology will advance next. So far, free-form displays have grown popular as a next-generation product that offers both portability and high-resolution visuals. While this technology is still quite new, a wealth of research already exists...