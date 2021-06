My friends, I sometimes get guest articles where they look at Oregon football from a distant perspective, and today we have one from Eastern Europe. Normally I would not publish it, as I already have one international entity quite displeased with me at the moment, yet the total package of this particular article got me to thinking. While most of what is written below is obvious stuff to the astute Oregon fans here–after reading it I had an overwhelming gut feeling that I am not truly adding up all the “pluses” we have going into this year.