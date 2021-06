The Monroe Conservation District will continue to take orders for its annual Native Plant sale until June 7. Order forms are still available at www.MonroeCD.org or one may be mailed to buyers by calling 241-8540 Extension 5. Preordering is recommended, but not necessary, said Catherine Acerboni, district manager. The order pickup and extra plant sale will be June 17 at 9180 S. Custer Rd. (M-50).