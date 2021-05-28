Lead to host bike rodeo

LEAD — A bike rodeo is returning to Lead this summer!. Thyssen Mining Co., in cooperation with the Lead Police Department, ACE Hardware, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lynn’s Dakotamart will be offering a bicycle rodeo event in Lead, June 19. Pre-registration for the event is required by June 4 for the event that is being held for children ages 5-12. Erin Morgan, community affairs director from Thyssen Mining Co., said there will only be space for 25 participants.