Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lead, SD

Lead to host bike rodeo

By Wendy Pitlick, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 19 days ago

LEAD — A bike rodeo is returning to Lead this summer!. Thyssen Mining Co., in cooperation with the Lead Police Department, ACE Hardware, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lynn’s Dakotamart will be offering a bicycle rodeo event in Lead, June 19. Pre-registration for the event is required by June 4 for the event that is being held for children ages 5-12. Erin Morgan, community affairs director from Thyssen Mining Co., said there will only be space for 25 participants.

www.bhpioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Rodeo#Volunteers#Home Delivery#Thyssen Mining Co#Ace Hardware#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to Biden-Putin summit ranges from 'positive' to 'disturbing'

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their first summit on Wednesday to hold talks on arms control and cybersecurity. read more. Here is some reaction to their bilateral meeting in Geneva. U.S. SENATOR JEANNE SHAHEEN, DEMOCRAT. "I was pleased to see...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...