Earn prizes this summer with the Explore the Museum Trail of the Brazos Valley challenge!
This summer, the Brazos Valley Museum Collective is holding their Explore the Museum Trail of the Brazos Valley challenge!
By visiting six (6) participating museums, historic sites, or art galleries in the Brazos Valley, attendees will become eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, galleries, other Brazos Valley businesses, plus more!
To participate, simply pick up a Museum Trail map and start collecting stamps by visiting six (6) participating locations. Once you have six (6) stamps, follow the instructions on the back of the map.
Completed maps can be dropped off or mailed to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (address listed on the back of the card).
Deliver your completed map to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley on or before Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to be entered in the first drawing. More drawings will happen throughout the summer as prizes last. Be sure to check location hours before you visit any of the participating locations.
Participating Locations :
- The Arts Council of Brazos Valley
- Boonville Heritage Park
- Brazos Valley African American Museum
- Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
- Brenham Heritage Museum
- Chappell Hill Historical Society
- Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley
- Cushing Memorial Library
- Forsyth Galleries
- George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, J. Wayne Stark Galleries
- James R. Reynolds Gallery
- Museum of the American G.I., Texas Cotton Gin Museum
- Washington on the Brazos Historic Site
