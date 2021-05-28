Earn prizes this summer with the Explore the Museum Trail of the Brazos Valley challenge!

This summer, the Brazos Valley Museum Collective is holding their Explore the Museum Trail of the Brazos Valley challenge!

By visiting six (6) participating museums, historic sites, or art galleries in the Brazos Valley, attendees will become eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, galleries, other Brazos Valley businesses, plus more!

To participate, simply pick up a Museum Trail map and start collecting stamps by visiting six (6) participating locations. Once you have six (6) stamps, follow the instructions on the back of the map.

Completed maps can be dropped off or mailed to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley (address listed on the back of the card).

Deliver your completed map to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley on or before Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to be entered in the first drawing. More drawings will happen throughout the summer as prizes last. Be sure to check location hours before you visit any of the participating locations.

Participating Locations :

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley

Boonville Heritage Park

Brazos Valley African American Museum

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Brenham Heritage Museum

Chappell Hill Historical Society

Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

Cushing Memorial Library

Forsyth Galleries

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, J. Wayne Stark Galleries

James R. Reynolds Gallery

Museum of the American G.I., Texas Cotton Gin Museum

Washington on the Brazos Historic Site

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!