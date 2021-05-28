AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Predictions & Pressing Questions

AEW's Double or Nothing PPV marks the end of one era in the AEW Women's Division and ushers in an entirely new one. Much to the chagrin of some. While others froth at the mouth to get the chance to take the prestigious gold for themselves. As is the way of talented athletes and the art of competition. As many fans tuned in live to watch the PPV unfold, they were treated to an insane AEW Women's Championship bout. AEW fans flocked to social media all weekend long leading up to Double or Nothing choosing sides in support for whom they wanted to come out on top in the battle for the new AEW Women's Title. Hikaru Shida or Britt Baker… The Champion or The Doctor…