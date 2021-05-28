AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Predictions & Pressing Questions
All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Double or Nothing event, and for the first time since the pandemic began Daily's Place will be at full capacity with fans in attendance. The show is headlined by three major championship matches — Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker & The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston — along with the Casino Battle Royale, Sting's first live-action match since his retirement in 2015 and a grudge match between Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo.