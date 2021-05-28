Cancel
Godfrey, IL

Artist Merrilyn Shoemaker Has Winning Sculpture Design for the Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 18 days ago
GODFREY - The Three Rivers Project of the Sierra Club, in conjunction with Community Cultivators and the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, are pleased to announce the winning artist of an interactive sculpture at the Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista. Artist Merrilyn Shoemaker had the winning proposal and will now complete the design, construction, and installation of at outdoor sculpture at LaVista Park in Godfrey, with help from fabricator, Thomas Cundiff.

