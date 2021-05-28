Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Durbin/Duckworth Issue Statements On President Biden's FY 2022 Budget

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durbin Statement On President Biden's FY 2022 Budget WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden unveiled his Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget proposal: “If America wants to lead in the 21st century, we can’t be afraid of investments in our people. With this budget, President Biden prepares workers for the jobs of the future, rebuilds our infrastructure, Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duckworth#Fy 2022 Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Duckworth Urge SBA To Speed Up Relief With The Save Our Stages Act For Live Event Venues

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and 51 of their colleagues in sending a letter to Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman urging her to disburse Shuttered Venue Operator Grant funding to eligible live entertainment venues as soon as possible. The legislation that created this program, the Save Our Stages Act, was signed into Continue Reading
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden wobbles before Putin summit

Although underplayed by most of the media, it's clear that President Joe Biden is wobbling on the eve of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin. Coming after Biden has broken from congressionally mandated sanctions on Putin's Nord Stream II pipeline, has appeased Putin-enabled ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, and has hinted at a withdrawal from Syria (a longtime Russian priority), Biden's hesitation is problematic.
Washington, DCPosted by
RiverBender.com

Sen. Durbin Statement On Report Regarding Federal Prison Inmate Deposit Accounts

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding a report that Federal prison inmates are keeping large sums of money in government-run deposit accounts run by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Per reporting by The Washington Post , there are more than 20 inmate accounts holding more than $100,000 each for a total exceeding $3 million. In all, the combined value of such inmate accounts recently Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Issues Statement On Filibuster of Paycheck Fairness Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after Senate Republicans filibustered the Paycheck Fairness Act : “The Paycheck Fairness Act would close loopholes that allow for pay discrimination and empower women to hold employers accountable when they’re being underpaid. Senate Republicans blocked this common-sense measure from consideration. The women who helped carry America’s families through this pandemic should Continue Reading
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

In photos: Biden's first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden is traveling to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland for his first international trip since taking office. Biden will meet with several allies and partners and attend the Group of Seven summit being hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall. He will also attend a NATO summit and a US-European Union summit in Brussels.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

You and I will have to pay for Biden's budget

President Joe Biden's budget submission to Congress is quite staggering. Not in a good way. It calls for record-breaking amounts of spending, taxes, deficits, and debt. It is a budget that generations will pay for in slower economic growth, higher taxes, and overwhelming debt for years to come. The budget proposes spending $6 trillion in fiscal 2022, rising to $8.2 trillion in 2031, and totaling nearly $70 trillion over the next 10 years. Total government spending would average 24.5% of GDP, far above the 21% it has averaged for the last 50 years. There has never been a 10-year period in our history with government spending at this high a level.
POTUSPOLITICO

Becerra to defend Biden’s budget blueprint

Presented by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Biden’s budget is radically modest

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released May 28, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion. Meaning, there’s just $300 billion in new spending.