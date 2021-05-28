Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Corey Davis Injured During Jets OTAs

By David Boclair
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JG8hT_0aExEyjW00

You can’t fault Corey Davis’ effort.

The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver sustained a shoulder injury Thursday during organized team activities (OTAs) with his new club, the New York Jets. Friday, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews was scheduled to review Davis’ scans after team doctors’ initial impression that the issue is not a serious one.

Davis was hurt when he leapt to catch a pass and landed on his shoulder, according to an NFL.com report.

Offseason injuries are nothing new for the player the Titans selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Davis sustained a hamstring issue just days into his first training camp and missed that year’s entire preseason slate. A reoccurrence of that injury sidelined him for five games early that season.

In four seasons, he has played in just four preseason contests and caught two passes.

The expectation is that Davis will be the Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver in 2021, a role he claimed just once with Tennessee. That was in 2018, when he led the team with 65 receptions, 891 yards and four touchdowns. He lost that role – and effectively became expendable – during 2019 to then-rookie A.J. Brown but had his best season to date in 2020 with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. However, an undisclosed injury knocked him from the wild card playoff loss to Baltimore and forced him to remain on the sideline for Tennessee’s final offensive possession.

“Clearly, if Corey was able to finish that football game, he would have,” coach Mike Vrabel said following that contest. “He would have tried everything that he could have done to help us win. That wasn’t going to be a possibility at that time.”

Davis was a free agent this offseason because the Titans declined to exercise their fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets early in the signing period.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
114
Followers
197
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Nfl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Jets need to use Ashtyn Davis’ aggression to their advantage (Film)

Contrary to what people thought he was coming out of Cal, Ashtyn Davis is an aggressive, physical player. The New York Jets must use him accordingly. Continuing my series of breakdowns on the New York Jets‘ safeties, it’s finally time for Ashtyn Davis. The Jets’ second-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, Davis had an up-and-down rookie season – which is exactly what you would expect from a rookie defensive back playing on a 2-14 football team.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Looking at the Schedule Based on Opposing QBs

In the National Football League, seemingly everything revolves around the quarterback. That includes the schedule release. Michael Lombardi of The Athletic wrote this week that coaches and front-office executives consume themselves with which quarterbacks they face and in what order when they finally get a look at their slate of games. Lombardi wrote that this factor alone could make or break a team’s season.
NFLMusic City Miracles

By the Numbers: Titans third-round pick DB Elijah Molden

We are continuing our “By the Numbers” series today on the Tennessee Titans 2021 draft class. We wrote about Monty Rice last week. We looked at Caleb Farley and Dillon Radunz the week before. Today, we’re profiling the second of the team’s two third round picks, Washington defensive back Elijah Molden.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans, Buccaneers Plan Joint Preseason Practices

The Tennessee Titans’ preparation for the next NFL season will include some extended time with last season’s best team. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told the Pewter Report podcast that tentative plans are in place for the Titans and Buccaneers to spend a week together in August. The teams are scheduled to play a preseason game Aug. 21 at Tampa Bay. In advance of that, they also intend to conduct several days of joint workouts.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

“More than 80” New York Jets arrive in Florham Park for offseason training

According to a report from Kim Jones, New York Jets players appear to be all in on Robert Saleh’s offseason activities. A report from Kim Jones of NFL Network has revealed that “more than 80 players” showed up to Florham Park on Monday to partake in Phase Two of the New York Jets‘ offseason workout program. It appears to speak volumes about the players’ belief in new head coach Robert Saleh, who is overseeing his first offseason at the helm of the Jets.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans To Get Their Fill of First-Round Five

The Tennessee Titans will see quarterbacks of all different standings in the league’s hierarchy this season. The schedule includes MVP front runners, a few seasoned veterans, some quarterbacks who hope to revive their careers with new teams and young quarterbacks seeking to make a big leap. And, assuming that they’re...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans 2017 Draft Pick Signs With AFC South Rival

Taywan Taylor has not run out of chances in the NFL. Thursday, the Houston Texans officially signed the former Tennessee Titans wide receiver whose career reached a standstill for the past two years with the Cleveland Browns. The deal is for one year at the veteran minimum of $990,000. General...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Should the Titans Try Again With Tajaé Sharpe?

It is not common for an NFL team to bring back a former player once that player has left. The primary goal of roster turnover is to get younger. That does not mean it never happens. The Tennessee Titans, for example, have turned to former players on occasion for any...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Broken Skull Did Not Break Up Draft Picks' Friendship

Brady Breeze’s and Elijah Molden’s friendship is one of the more intriguing storylines that has emerged from the Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft class. Fascinating details about the duo’s relationship continue to surface weeks later. In a short video that the Titans posted on Instagram to highlight this week’s organized...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Five Reasons the Titans Should Trade for Julio Jones

It has become one of the prevailing storylines of the NFL offseason. Will the Atlanta Falcons trade wide receiver Julio Jones? And if so, which team will acquire the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro?. Sports gambling outlets consider the Tennessee Titans one of the likely destinations. In fact, FanDuel...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Sharpe Reconnects With Former Coach

Tajaé Sharpe found a bit of familiarity with his fourth NFL team. The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. The move reunites him with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is now the Falcons’ head coach. Sharpe had been a free agent for...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Adding Julio Jones Would Decrease Opportunities for These Titans

It’s not a secret. Julio Jones would make any NFL team better, regardless if that team needs a wide receiver or not. The Tennessee Titans have been named by many as a favorite to land the two-time All-Pro wide receiver, who, in a seemingly unexpected national television appearance on Monday, said he no longer wants to be a member of the Atlanta Falcons. It’s been rumored for several weeks that the Falcons have been exploring trade partners to free up salary-cap space.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh provides injury updates on Mekhi Becton and Corey Davis

Robert Saleh provided updates on the health of a couple of banged-up leaders on the New York Jets offense, Mekhi Becton and Corey Davis. The New York Jets have stayed fairly healthy throughout the early portion of the offseason thus far, but they have faced some minor question marks regarding offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and Corey Davis. However, neither players’ ailments seem to be serious, according to head coach Robert Saleh.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans rival may have a new offensive wrinkle in 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) We haven’t said this a ton since the 2017-2018 season, but the Tennessee Titans might want to watch out for the rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Sure, the 2021-2022 season will be a two-tone-blue-colored year in the AFC South. Sure, the Jags are probably a year or so away from making some major noise, but you can’t ignore the addition of Urban Meyer as head coach.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former LSU Teammate Says McMath Has What It Takes

You could say that Racey McMath attended ‘Wide Receiver U’ over the last four years. Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft, McMath played behind the likes of Justin Jefferson, who earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a rookie with Minnesota. He also shared the field with a pair of receivers taken ahead of him in the draft in J’Marr Chase (Bengals, first round) and Terrace Marshall (Panthers, second round).
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Plays that defined 2020: Week 1—New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

What if someone told you they had the audacity to miss a Bills game? What if you could show them one play, and one play only, to recap the whole thing? What play would you choose? Welcome to Plays that defined 2020... New York Jets at Buffalo Bills. The season...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets WR Corey Davis: Fantasy football player profile

Jets X-Factor digs into the dynasty fantasy football outlook for New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis. What’s his long-term value?. The New York Jets overhauled their wide receiver room by spending big on former Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick Corey Davis this offseason. The former fifth-overall pick never fully met the high expectations in Tennessee—something Joe Douglas is banking on in terms of value.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Hire Full-Time Female Scout

Jon Robinson had hoped to create more diversity on the football side of Tennessee Titans operations. Alongside coach Mike Vrabel, the general manager attended the NFL’s Women’s Career in Football Forum at the NFL Combine in February 2020. Not long after, the two created the ‘Amy Adams Strunk Women In...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Reach Deal to Acquire Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans acquired seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade. The deal is a...