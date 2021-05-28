Cancel
Sussex County, NJ

‘Sweet Twins’ Candy & Variety Shop Opens In Sussex County

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHlD9_0aExEeKE00
Sweet Twins Candy & Varieties, 188 Breakneck Rd., Store 2, Highland Lakes, NJ Photo Credit: Facebook/Sweet Twins Candy and Varieties

One-of-a-kind candy shop ‘Sweet Twins Candy and Varieties’ has opened its doors in Sussex County.

The shop opened this week in Highland Lakes and offers a massive selection of sugary treats like candy, cake and ice cream as well as toys, games, stuffed animals, perfumes and other “varieties.”

The shop also has a full deli serving sandwiches, smoothies, natural juices, coffee, empanadas, hotdogs and more.

Your favorite treats can even be delivered right to your door — now that’s sweet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwweZ_0aExEeKE00
Sweet Twins opened this week in Highland Lakes and offers a massive selection of sugary treats like candy, cake and ice cream as well as toys, games, stuffed animals, perfumes and other “varieties.”

Sweet Twins is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. View the shop’s Facebook page for more information.

Sweet Twins Candy & Varieties, 188 Breakneck Rd., Store 2, Highland Lakes, NJ

