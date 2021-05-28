‘Sweet Twins’ Candy & Variety Shop Opens In Sussex County

Sweet Twins Candy & Varieties, 188 Breakneck Rd., Store 2, Highland Lakes, NJ Photo Credit: Facebook/Sweet Twins Candy and Varieties

One-of-a-kind candy shop ‘Sweet Twins Candy and Varieties’ has opened its doors in Sussex County.

The shop opened this week in Highland Lakes and offers a massive selection of sugary treats like candy, cake and ice cream as well as toys, games, stuffed animals, perfumes and other “varieties.”

The shop also has a full deli serving sandwiches, smoothies, natural juices, coffee, empanadas, hotdogs and more.

Your favorite treats can even be delivered right to your door — now that’s sweet!

Sweet Twins is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. View the shop’s Facebook page for more information.

Sweet Twins Candy & Varieties, 188 Breakneck Rd., Store 2, Highland Lakes, NJ

