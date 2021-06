Well, here are we at the venerable 40-game mark folks. As a result, the spirit of Sparky Anderson now gives us license to tell you the obvious; this team is bad, again. Our own Patrick O’Kennedy broke down some of the numbers for you today, but it certainly didn’t take a lot of crunching to know that the offense, defense, and relief work from the 2021 Detroit Tigers are all at the bottom of the league.