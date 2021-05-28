Cancel
50 Cent supports Vivica A. Fox, not ‘bothered’ by ‘love of my life’ comment

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 18 days ago
In a new interview, 50 Cent supports Vivica A. Fox, saying he is “not bothered” by the actress calling him “the love of her life” earlier this week. As theGrio previously reported, Fox opened up this week on her past relationship with 50 Cent, going so far as to call the rapper “the love of her life.”

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

50 Cent
Vivica A. Fox
#Love Of My Life#Cuban Link#Instagram Stories#Cuban Link
