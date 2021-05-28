Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

An Open Letter to American Leaders and Citizens From a Community of Survivors at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

By U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
YubaNet
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 2021- We are 50 Holocaust survivors who volunteer at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. We are proud Americans, eternally grateful to this great nation that became our home after the war and enabled us to live in freedom and rebuild our lives and families. Yet today, our solemn obligation to the memory of those who were murdered in the most destructive eruption of antisemitism the world has ever experienced compels us to write this open letter to our leaders and fellow citizens.

yubanet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Museum#U S#Americans#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Museumswcn247.com

Museum exhibits works by Polish artist confronting Holocaust

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish history museum has opened an exhibition featuring the works of a renowned contemporary Polish artist that confront the pervasive presence of the Holocaust in Poland, where Germany carried out its destruction of Europe's Jews. “Wilhem Sasnal: Such a Landscape” opened to the public on Thursday at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews. The dozens of paintings and drawings on display confront the Holocaust in the nation’s physical and mental landscape and the difficulty in addressing an unsettled past. Sasnal, who is not Jewish, has for two decades been grappling with this history. He is one of Poland’s most prominent living artists.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is dedicated to teaching the history of the Holocaust and advancing human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. Lunch will be at TGI Friday's. Important Trip Information. Please see the event flyer for complete details. Registration fee includes transportation. Please bring money...
Politicswmay.com

Illinois Holocaust Museum President, A Holocaust Survivor, Dies At 91

The president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum has died. Fritzie Fritzshall passed away Saturday at the age of 91. She was herself a Holocaust survivor. She had been sent to Auschwitz with her family as a girl. She lied about her age, claiming to be older, which would have made her a more valuable worker, sparing her life. On a “death march” from Auschwitz, she ran into a forest to escape and was later liberated by the Allies.
Chicago, ILForward

Fritzie Fritzshall, Holocaust survivor and Chicago activist, dies

Holocaust survivor and social activist Fritzie Fritzshall died Saturday at the age of 91. As both a survivor and the president of Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, Fritzshall devoted her life to combatting hatred and prejudice, inspiring people to take a stand and speaking out to make our world a better place.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Canadian citizens want to reunite with the U.S.

I appreciate Rep. Brian Higgins for trying to reason with a spoiled boy leading our country. I’m a Canadian citizen married to a citizen of the United States and live 10 minutes from the Peace Bridge. Our home is one block from the Lake Erie shoreline. Many of my neighbors...
Politicsloudounnow.com

The Peoples’ Constitution – Revolution and the Declaration of Independence

Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution‑each of these fundamentally altered American history, and each continues to shape American life today. This two-part series looks at how all three relate to one another. Part 1 focuses on revolution and the role our Constitution plays in both opening the door...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Museum observes inaugural Holocaust Survivor Day

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles, the first survivor-founded and oldest Holocaust museum in the United States, will unite with organizations around the world in recognition of the first Holocaust Survivor Day on Thursday, June 24. Holocaust Survivor Day will be observed annually on June 26, but since that date is on...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Michele Gillen exposed challenges of forgotten Holocaust survivors

We are grief-stricken over the passing of Michele Gillen. She was an extraordinary human being, whose compassion for people and meticulous reporting has created an enduring legacy of righteousness. Twenty years ago, Michele’s groundbreaking series about the plight of Holocaust survivors living in poverty, and forgotten by society, forced institutions...
ReligionFort Worth Star-Telegram

NY Holocaust survivors celebrated at concert after isolation

Dozens of Holocaust survivors clapped, sang and danced Monday at a concert held in their honor in Brooklyn in the first large gathering for New York-area survivors after months of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The concert by popular Jewish Orthodox singer Yaakov Shwekey was organized by the Nachas Health...
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

Florida Holocaust Museum welcomes funding increase

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - More than $7 million is included in this year’s state budget to support Florida’s Jewish community, including $1.35 million for the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. The museum is one of the largest in the country, with a mission to educate future generations about the...
Berks County, PAMercury

Holocaust Museum and Education Center is envisioned for Berks Military History Museum

An exhibit documenting the horror of the Holocaust has generated renewed interest in a project that would double the size of the Berks Military History Museum. “The extraordinary response of the public has deepened our conviction,” said state Rep. Mark M. Gillen, museum president and founder. “It became apparent that it filled an informational void in the lives of many people.”
EntertainmentCounter Punch

Letters From Minsk: the Stalin Lines

This is the twelfth in a series about train and bicycle rides from Switzerland to Belarus, in those carefree days before pandemic lockdowns. Once I got the hang of riding my bicycle on the sidewalks in Minsk, I found the city pleasant, even in late winter, as the sidewalks are wide and there were few people on foot, except during rush hours. And I was there before tens of thousands took to the streets in opposition to the strong-man band of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
MoviesForward

One lesbian romcom delivered with a side of Holocaust memories

Warning beeps greet the audience at the very start of “Kiss Me Kosher.” They come from the burglar alarm for Shira’s bar, “The Real Jewish Princess,” though there doesn’t seem to be anyone there. Shira (Moran Rosenblatt), named the bar for her beloved but cantankerous grandmother Berta (Rivka Michaeli), a Holocaust survivor whose painting hangs at the bar and whose financial investment underwrites the whole enterprise. Beginning the movie with both warning and malfunction foreshadows much of what is to come between Shira and Berta.
Plainview, NYNews 12

Dozens honored in Plainview for Holocaust Survivor Day

Thursday marked the first-ever international Holocaust Survivor Day -- a day to pay tribute to the extraordinary contributions of survivors and to celebrate the lives they built, despite the evil they endured. A ceremony at the Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview honored and celebrated the survivors. "Today is not about...
Societyomahajewishpress.com

In Slovakia, a retired non-Jewish educator teaches Roma teens about the Holocaust at Jewish cemeteries

(JTA) — An activist attempting to preserve Jewish cemeteries in Slovakia has recruited several Roma teenagers to help with the task. Vladimir Spanik, 73, involved the teenagers in cleaning up the Jewish cemetery of Vinodol, a town located some 40 miles east of the capital Bratislava, Reuters reported last week. Spanik has been volunteering to help motivate the teens to improve their socioeconomic situation.
Lifestyleamac.us

The Association of Mature American Citizens

4/10 and two were lucky guesses. France is not on my top ten list of countries I’d like to visit,. 7/10. Not bad considering all were guesses. hmmm, I learned Paris was ‘city of lights’; my score was terrible with Paris Q&As!. Uh, Paris IS known as the City of...
Sciencenewbooksnetwork.com

A New History of World War II

World War II endures in the popular imagination as a heroic struggle between good and evil, with villainous Hitler driving its events. But Hitler was not in power when the conflict erupted in Asia—and he was certainly dead before it ended. His armies did not fight in multiple theaters, his empire did not span the Eurasian continent, and he did not inherit any of the spoils of war. That central role belonged to Joseph Stalin. The Second World War was not Hitler’s war; it was Stalin’s war.
Societymatzav.com

US-Based Tech Leaders Circulate Open Letter Denouncing Antisemitism

Amid a startling uptick in both online and physical attacks on American Jews, a growing number of tech and business executives signed an open letter denouncing the phenomenon. “The events of recent weeks cannot hide the truth,” the letter read, as cited in The Algemeiner. “A violent mob macing and punching a man in New York wearing a yarmulke. Shattered synagogue windows and attacks on Jewish community centers. A group of people throwing bottles and yelling ‘die dirty Jew’ at a dinner in LA.”