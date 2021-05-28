Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paramus, NJ

Paramus Medical Building Bomb Threat Blamed On CT Man Whose Ex-Pal Was Getting Procedure

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGlkN_0aExCDcJ00
Anthony Spencer Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

A New Haven man called in a bomb threat to a Paramus medical office where a former friend was having a procedure, said authorities who arrested him.

Anthony Spencer, 32, left “several threatening phone messages” at the northbound Route 17 medical office, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

“During one of these phone calls he stated that there was a bomb in the building,” Ehrenberg said. “Responding police units searched the building and found no suspicious items.”

Detective Sgt. Mike Cebulski identified and tracked down Spencer, who was “upset that a former friend of his was having a medical procedure done at this location and he wished to interrupt the procedure,” the chief said.

After surrendering at police headquarters, Spencer was charged with causing a false public alarm and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge released him, with conditions, less than 24 hours later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
107K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Medical Procedure#Bomb Threat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

RACIAL ATTACK: Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Brutally Beaten By 10 Men

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was hospitalized after being beaten by a group of 10 men in a racially-motivated attack over the weekend, authorities said. The 42-year-old white officer was bleeding form his head and face when his colleagues were flagged down near Grove Street and Newark Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Wayne Mechanic, 23, Indicted In Crash Death Of Paterson Motorist

A 23-year-old mechanic from Wayne was indicted on death by auto and vehicular homicide charges for a crash last summer that killed a Paterson man, authorities announced. Asante Cugliari was drunk and under the influence of pot when he sped through a stop sign and his Hyundai Genesis T-boned a Dodge Charger near the 10th Avenue circle at Route 20 shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 9, the indictment returned in Paterson alleges.
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed Breaking Into Vehicles In Fairfield County, Police Say

A teen was arrested for allegedly breaking into several vehicles in a Fairfield County neighborhood after another suspect escaped capture by ramming a police vehicle. According to Trumbull Police, Christian Vargas, age 18, of Waterbury, was apprehended around 3 a.m., on Monday, June 14, after a resident reported seeing an individual checking the doors of vehicles that were parked in their driveway at the intersection of Devellis Drive and Park Lane.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Jersey City Man Pleads Guilty In 2019 Deadly Shooting

A Jersey City man entered a guilty plea in connection with a deadly shooting in 2019, authorities announced. Victor Lopez, 54, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter related to the killing of Brandon Magwood, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello...
Warren County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Child Endangerment Charge For Warren County Man, 33, Who Left Toddler Alone Before, During Fire

A Warren County man accused of leaving a two-year-old boy alone in an apartment that later went up in flames has been charged with child endangerment, authorities said. The child was in the care of Delvin A. Montes-Funez, 33, who allegedly left him alone in an upstairs bedroom at 116 Main St. in Hackettstown before the building caught fire just before 1 p.m. on June 1, authorities said.
Englewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Englewood Ex-Con Busted In Business Burglary Spree

An Englewood ex-con with a lengthy criminal history went on a downtown burglary spree before police caught him breaking into the same Dunkin Donuts a second time, authorities said. Detectives were investigating several burglaries at a string of neighboring businesses three nights earlier when a morning manager at the West...
Haworth, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Haworth Couple Hospitalized In Deck Mishap

A Haworth couple were hospitalized after a deck rail at their home gave way, authorities said. The Paulson Place couple, both in their mid-60s, fell five or so feet in the mishap shortly after 6:30 p.m., Detective Sgt. James Morgan said. Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center –...
Posted by
Daily Voice

Boyfriend Arrested After Allegedly Abducting Ex In Westchester, Police Say

A Westchester man with an active warrant for his arrest is in custody after allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night, police said. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a home on Leviness Place at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, where there was a report of an abduction that had taken place approximately an hour earlier.
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Northampton Man, 27, Accused Of Felony Strangulation, Aggravated Assault

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of felony strangulation, aggravated assault and several other offenses. A warrant was been issued Monday for the arrest of Patrick Robert McGary Jr., 27, who has been charged with felony strangulation as well as misdemeanor offenses of terroristic threats, simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.