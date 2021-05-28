CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryman Trail - Out and Back

Cover picture for the articleLoch Raven Merrymans Trail Parking, 2583 MD-146, Cockeysville, MD 21030,. Registration is required for this activity. Merryman Mill out and back hike is a lightly trafficked trail near Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland that features beautiful views off the Loch Raven Reservoir and is rated moderate. This 7 mile hike begins at the first...

Trails & Tours

A herd of equine expeditions across the Commonwealth. Here in Virginia, it’s estimated that 30 percent of all households are home to a horse enthusiast, and the state ranks 13th overall for horse population in America, according to the Virginia Horse Industry Board. Not lucky enough to have a steed of your own? From trail rides to winery tours, there are plenty of opportunities to hang with horses in the Old Dominion.
AT Day: Historic Appalachian Trail in Kent (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
Ridley Creek State Park: Yellow-White-Yellow Loop

Edge of the Parque (Mansion) parking lot at Ridley Creek State Park,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Hike East Falmouth Shallow Pond

With a GPS or smartphone, the parking lot is across from 225 Thomas B Landers Rd,, East Falmouth.,. Registration is required for this activity. This hike is in a 70-acre conservation area in East Falmouth called Shallow Pond Woodlands as well as an adjacent 68-acre parcel, Breivogel Ponds. The distance will be about 4 miles and the hike will take about 2 1/4 hours. There are a couple of hills but most of the hike will be relatively flat and easy. Please meet at 1245 and after an introduction and review of safety measures, we will depart by 1300. Registration is required and masks are recommended during the introduction. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, or test positive before the hike, please cancel. Significant rain will cancel the hike. If, after registering, you find that you cannot attend, please cancel online and let the leader know. For specific driving directions, or for questions, please contact the Leader. We look forward to having you join us on this hike.
Devil's Den Preserve. B/3/C

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Hike approximately 6-6.5 miles on a variety of woodland trails, including rocky ledges and outcrops forming the "spine" of the preserve and the Ambler Gorge. Expect typical CT ups and downs, with a few steeper ascents and very brief rocky scrambles. Pace will be moderate 1.5 to 2 mph., with a couple of breaks. Poles will be helpful on rocky trails covered with leaves and acorns. Bring water and snacks. Meet in the preserve's main parking lot at the end of Pent Road. No dogs, please. Heavy rain cancels. Make sure to park diagonally to maximize space.RSVP,s required by contacting the leader before 8 am the hike morning (texts or emails only). Group size will be limited; leader will maintain a wait list.
Bigelow Hollow Breakneck Pond Loop Hike, Union, Moderate

Bigelow Hollow State Park, East Ridge Trail Head parking lot.,. Registration is required for this activity. Beautiful 8.5 mile moderate loop hike on hilly terrain around Breakneck Pond. Bigelow Hollow State Park and Nipmuck State Forest , Union, Ct. Numerous ups and downs, rocky sections and stream crossings. Pace of 2-2.5 mph over described terrain. Short breaks for water, one longer lunch break. Registration required (external URL): in https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/
Hike--Bourne T

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered 4+ mile, 2 hour hike is limited to 19 participants and 1 leader. This hike is not suitable for novice hikers. The terrain is over wooded trails and fire roads with frequent rolling hills in a loop without easy bailout points. Participants must have sturdy hiking footwear, water, and insect repellent. Bring hiking poles if preferred. Driving directions to the trailhead will be sent to pre-registered participants.
Kane Mountain hike EASY

Kane Mountain North Trail, Green Lake Road, Shaker Mountain Wild Forest,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Enjoy the fall colors and weather with this popular, easy hike in the Southern Adirondacks to the fire tower on Kane Mountain. Kane Mountain is off Route 29A, west of Sacandaga Lake. Total elevation gain is 600' but the tower is at 2200' with a spectacular view. Multiple trails access the fire tower, so we'll do a loop totaling under 3 miles with views of lakes in several directions. Meet us at the parking lot of the Amsterdam Home Depot on route 30 at 9:15 AM, or at the Green Lake Road trailhead at 10 AM.
FALLFEST - Southern Harriman History Hike of 7 to 8 miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Scenic AMC FallFest hike to explore the central part of Harriman Park including two lakes. We'll see some historical landmarks, trails and learn about 300 years of history of the area, see a forgotten cemetery and visit some CCC ruins. We will visit and traverse a slot-type canyon, better, in my opinion, than Elbow Brush.. Leaf color should be pretty good. Note this hike is 7-8 miles over hilly terrain and is moderate pace. In old AMC rating it would be 2C7-8 Because of limited parking we will meet at Lake Sebago Boat Launch Parking lot at about 915am in time for a 930 am departure and there is no public transportation due to coronavirus. Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.
MT. CHOCORUA HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. "Chocorua's treeless granite pyramid is perhaps New England's most recognizable mountain. Reflected in the lake to its south, Chocorua is so picturesque that many claim it is the most-photographed mountain in America." (from "Into the Mountains" by Maggie Stier and Ron McAdow) It is believed that Chocorua was the name of an 18th century Native American man although no record of his life exists. There are several legends about Chocorua jumping to his death from the summit cliffs as he cursed the white man and his encroaching civilization. Although it has a modest 3,490 ft. elevation, Mt. Chocorua is very rugged with a 360 degree summit view of the surrounding lakes, mountains, and forests. For this moderately difficult hike we will approach the mountain from the north via the Champney Falls and Piper Trails. Total round trip hike length is 7.6 miles with 2250 feet of elevation gain. Spikes (MICROspikes, Hillsounds) will be required given the time of year and the strong possibility of ice on the trail. The last .6 miles of the trail is above tree-line. Group size will be limited to 5 participants. Contact the leader if you have questions about the hike. Online registration is required. AMC membership is not required for the online registration, but you will need to set up a free AMC online account if you do not already have one. Each person must register individually; you cannot register for a friend or household member. Once you have completed the online registration form the hike leader or coleader will contact you. The meeting location, time, and details will be emailed to the approved participants. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking.
Hike Bear Mountain, Salisbury CT (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)6.8 miles

Registration is required for this activity. At the top of Bear Mountain are the remains of a once magnificent stone monument, erected on the tallest peak in Connecticut (2316 ft). It is a favorite place to stop and enjoy panoramic views of three states. Our counterclockwise route on the Undermountain, Paradise Lane and Appalachian trails includes a steep scramble which requires the use of hands and feet. Notes: You should always bring 2 liters of water, sunscreen, rain gear, lunch/snacks. Hiking footwear is required as there are sections of ascents and descents over loose rock and slippery terrain. https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/connecticut/bear-mountain-trail?mobileMap=false&ref=sidebar-static-map Please maintain minimum six foot social distancing at all times. Please register online through ct-amc.org under 'Hiking', then 'Current Hike Listing'. We will meet at the small Undermountain Trailhead parking area on CT 41, 3.2 miles north of US 44 in Salisbury.
On the Organ Trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For this week’s Feel Good Friday, we have the story of a man who made an impulse offer that he’ll never regret. On September 19, Mark Scotch left Martha’s Vineyard on a bike. He set out on a life-saving mission, deciding to ride 60 to 70 miles per day, inspired by a chance encounter at a bar near Shreveport, Louisiana. He met a man named Hugh Smith and the pair hit it off. Just before leaving, Smith told Scotch he needed a new kidney, and on a whim, Scotch offered one.
Blazing Trails

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the Blazing Trails mission in Act 3: Dr. Rogers Neighborhood. Listed below is the complete Blazing Trails Walkthrough and strategy guide. Continue to the Finley Estate. When you're ready, exit...
FallFest Hike of the Rock Circuit

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Let's hike the Rock Circuit in the Middlesex Fells this Sunday! Exact meeting place and time will be sent to registered participants only. Come and celebrate the amazing New England fall with a beautiful hike through the Middlesex Fells. It's around 2.8 miles hike with 269 ft of elevation gain with a few excellent views. The trip is suitable for hikers who're comfortable with moderate to moderate pace (1 - 1.5 mph) and have done a recent hike of similar nature. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified.
Mt. Hale via the Fire Warden's Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Looking to check a 4,000 footer off your list, or just to explore a path less traveled? Join us for a moderate day hike up the Fire Warden's trail to Mt. Hale, elevation 4,055 feet. You'll be rewarded with a big stone cairn, but not much of a view. Expect 5-6 hours for the 7 miles out-and-back. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Delaware Water Gap - Dunnfield Creek, Sunfish Pond, & AT Loop Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
