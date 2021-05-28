Britt Baker Reveals Why Her Match At AEW’s ‘Double Or Nothing’ Will Be The ‘Biggest On The Card’

Double or Nothing has come and gone but the action remains rampant. Different night, same excitement as All Elite Wrestling brings fans yet another Friday night edition of AEW Dynamite. Double or Nothing was a night of glitz, glamour, and action. Those who bet on themselves cashed out in spades and others came out the other side empty-handed. For the first time in over a year, due to the pandemic, fans were in full force cheering with excitement as they got a taste of live action once again and they did not take it for granted. Roars left and right were heard as the men and women of AEW reminded them of what they were missing all along. As we deal with the fallout from Double or Nothing, everyone is in tip-top shape to bounce back from crushing defeats while some celebrate crowning achievements and vengeance being served.