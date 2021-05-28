Britt Baker Reveals Why Her Match At AEW’s ‘Double Or Nothing’ Will Be The ‘Biggest On The Card’
IDr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at ‘Double Or Nothing,’ and she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY why fans can expect a ‘war.’. “I think it is going to be one of, if not the biggest matches on the entire card. I will go on and say that, I am confident with saying that,” Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about her match against Hikaru Shida for All Elite Wrestling’s Women’s World Championship. The match is one of four championship bouts at AEW’s Double Or Nothing, taking place on May 30, 2021, but according to Dr. Baker, the other three will pale in comparison to what she and the champ have in store. “Anytime I am in the ring with Shida, it is a war.”hollywoodlife.com