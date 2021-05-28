Inner Backpacker: Douglas State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. late morning to mid-afternoon. Face masks may be required at circle up, and when conditions warrant. Moose Hill was established in 1916, and is the oldest Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuary. It features a red maple swamp boardwalk, as well as, no surprise here, Moose Hill. I haven't been there in many years, and there are about 2000 acres, and 20 miles of trails, so we will explore. There is a nice view from a point on Moose Hill, we will plan to get there. So some elevation gain, although I don't remember a lot of steep hills. This facility abuts Moose Hill Farm, a property of The Trustees of Reservations, and we might find ourselves wandering there as well. Moose Hill is 534' high, so some elevation if we climb to the summit. While we might see deer, seeing a moose is unlikely. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing recommended for all hikes. Sharon is a non-hunting town, and Moose Hill is a wildlife preserve, so we 'should' be safe on this trip. Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.

