Inner Backpacker: Douglas State Forest

outdoors.org
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Two-day, one-night backpack in the Douglas State Forest. On this moderate trip, we'll hike...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

#FallFest Wendell State Forest Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. This is a 6 mile hike with approximately 800' of elevation gain. We start at 9:30 sharp from the parking area at Ruggles Pond Rd.. This is off Wendell Rd,and down from the Main Entrance. Our route travels on dirt roads and rough trails with some long uphill sections. Lunch is at a rock outcrop with nice views. The pace will be moderate with regular breaks. Please dress for the conditions and wear bright clothing as it is hunting season. Pack 2 liters of water, trail snacks and a lunch. Wind and rain gear is a must. Heavy rain will cancel the hike.
outdoors.org

AT Day: Historic Appalachian Trail in Kent (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
outdoors.org

AT Day: Route 4, Cornwall Bridge to Route 341, Kent (A2B, Strenuous)

AT parking area near the junction of Rt. 4 and Rt. 7,. Registration is required for this activity. 11 miles, quick pace-approximately 5-6 hours of hiking -including a mix of steep and moderate terrain, with some rock scrambles. Meet at 9:00 am at the AT parking area near the junction of Rt. 4 and Rt. 7 for a 9:15 am carpool to the start of the hike on Rt. 341. Highlights include Silver Hill, St. John's Ledges, and Caleb's Peak. Note: This is one of our longer hike options this year. If this is your first hike with us we suggest you contact the leaders in advance. Participants should have recent experience completing this distance. Optional AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park after.
outdoors.org

FallFest Hike of the Rock Circuit

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Let's hike the Rock Circuit in the Middlesex Fells this Sunday! Exact meeting place and time will be sent to registered participants only. Come and celebrate the amazing New England fall with a beautiful hike through the Middlesex Fells. It's around 2.8 miles hike with 269 ft of elevation gain with a few excellent views. The trip is suitable for hikers who're comfortable with moderate to moderate pace (1 - 1.5 mph) and have done a recent hike of similar nature. Note: To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified.
State
Massachusetts State
outdoors.org

Ridley Creek State Park: Yellow-White-Yellow Loop

Edge of the Parque (Mansion) parking lot at Ridley Creek State Park,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Hike East Falmouth Shallow Pond

With a GPS or smartphone, the parking lot is across from 225 Thomas B Landers Rd,, East Falmouth.,. Registration is required for this activity. This hike is in a 70-acre conservation area in East Falmouth called Shallow Pond Woodlands as well as an adjacent 68-acre parcel, Breivogel Ponds. The distance will be about 4 miles and the hike will take about 2 1/4 hours. There are a couple of hills but most of the hike will be relatively flat and easy. Please meet at 1245 and after an introduction and review of safety measures, we will depart by 1300. Registration is required and masks are recommended during the introduction. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, or test positive before the hike, please cancel. Significant rain will cancel the hike. If, after registering, you find that you cannot attend, please cancel online and let the leader know. For specific driving directions, or for questions, please contact the Leader. We look forward to having you join us on this hike.
outdoors.org

Let's Explore - Moose Hill, Sharon (Weekday hike)

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. late morning to mid-afternoon. Face masks may be required at circle up, and when conditions warrant. Moose Hill was established in 1916, and is the oldest Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuary. It features a red maple swamp boardwalk, as well as, no surprise here, Moose Hill. I haven't been there in many years, and there are about 2000 acres, and 20 miles of trails, so we will explore. There is a nice view from a point on Moose Hill, we will plan to get there. So some elevation gain, although I don't remember a lot of steep hills. This facility abuts Moose Hill Farm, a property of The Trustees of Reservations, and we might find ourselves wandering there as well. Moose Hill is 534' high, so some elevation if we climb to the summit. While we might see deer, seeing a moose is unlikely. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is starting up. Orange clothing recommended for all hikes. Sharon is a non-hunting town, and Moose Hill is a wildlife preserve, so we 'should' be safe on this trip. Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
outdoors.org

Hike--Bourne T

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered 4+ mile, 2 hour hike is limited to 19 participants and 1 leader. This hike is not suitable for novice hikers. The terrain is over wooded trails and fire roads with frequent rolling hills in a loop without easy bailout points. Participants must have sturdy hiking footwear, water, and insect repellent. Bring hiking poles if preferred. Driving directions to the trailhead will be sent to pre-registered participants.
outdoors.org

Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic Moderate (B3B/C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing. (Poles are recommended). During this hike we will see the quartz pit, granite quarries, groves of pitch pine, check out a couple of ledge overlooks, and summit Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From Rte. I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ballfields (5 Memorial Park Drive). Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk.
MyChesCo

DCNR Discusses Infrastructure Needs Across State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined state Senator John Gordner for a tour of Shikellamy State Park on Friday to assess infrastructure needs for parks, forests and trails across Pennsylvania. “This park and our network of state parks and forests are...
outdoors.org

AT Day: Macedonia Ridge Trail, Kent (B3A/B, Strenuous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 6.7-mile loop with several ups and downs and rock scrambles. Includes former portions of the AT in Connecticut. Rugged second half provides sweeping views of Taconic Range from Cobble Mountain summit (1350'). Expect at least 4 hours of hiking. Meet at 10:30 am, Macedonia Brook State Park parking lot near Park headquarters. From junction of Route 7 and Route 341 in Kent, head west on Route 341 about 1.7 miles, and turn right on Macedonia Brook Road. Follow for 0.9 miles to park boundary, where it becomes the main park road. Go straight for 1.1 miles to the Park Office, and continue 0.1 miles to parking on the left. Hike will end at pavilion for optional AT Day BBQ.
NewsBreak
reviewed.com

The Best Hiking Backpacks of 2021

For many folks, happiness is found by strapping all the gear needed for survival onto their back and stepping out into the wilderness. Just to be clear, the tent and sleeping back don’t sit directly on your back. You need a backpack, ideally one particularly built for backpacking, to hold all that gear. Unlike a backpack that you might use for daily commuting to work or school, a backpack meant for camping is larger, with more pockets and padding in the straps and hip belt. Considering that a camping trip for only a couple of days will require more than 25 pounds of gear, the backpack you use for hike-in camping needs to be sturdy and reliable.
outdoors.org

FALLFEST - Southern Harriman History Hike of 7 to 8 miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Scenic AMC FallFest hike to explore the central part of Harriman Park including two lakes. We'll see some historical landmarks, trails and learn about 300 years of history of the area, see a forgotten cemetery and visit some CCC ruins. We will visit and traverse a slot-type canyon, better, in my opinion, than Elbow Brush.. Leaf color should be pretty good. Note this hike is 7-8 miles over hilly terrain and is moderate pace. In old AMC rating it would be 2C7-8 Because of limited parking we will meet at Lake Sebago Boat Launch Parking lot at about 915am in time for a 930 am departure and there is no public transportation due to coronavirus. Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.
outdoors.org

Mt. Morgan-Percival Loop (the Terrifying 25 List)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Lu Ann Laquerre 603-475-2481 (before 9 pm) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
outdoors.org

Wawayanda SP - Stairway to Heaven - Vernon Valley (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Hike this 9-mile section of the Appalachian Trail in New Jersey from the Warwick Turnpike entrance of Wawayanda State Park to County Rte 517 (Vernon Valley). Distance includes a short spur trail on Wawayanda Mtn. Hilly trails in the morning, lunch at one or other viewpoint on Wawayanda Mountain, then the part of the AT known as the Stairway to Heaven . The afternoon will be a big contrast to the morning with long sections of trail boardwalk through meadows plus the impressive Pochuck Creek Suspension (foot) Bridge. For this to work all of those arriving by car need to meet at the A.T. trail parking listed below. We will then leave some of our cars parked there and drive/ride to the Highlands Market Plaza (formerly A&P Plaza) and those arriving by bus will join us and we will all travel to the start point in Wawayanda State Park. Don't expect an intense hike. Total elevation gain is not more than 800-1000 feet and there is more descending than ascending. Bus riders from NYC use NJ Transit departing 9.30 a.m. from Port Authority Bus Terminal arrive at Highlands Market Plaza at 10.56 a.m. https://d2g63oyneaimm8.cloudfront.net/sites/default/files/bus_schedules/T1196_2.pdf Only bus riders should meet at the Highlands Market Plaza. Car drivers are needed at the A.T. parking at route 517 to ensure that enough of the group's cars are parked there so that we can get back at the end of the hike! Because of the car shuttling needed on this one way section hike, wearing of masks will be necessary for everyone while riding together. Masks may also be needed where social distancing is not possible on the trails such as on the boardwalk sections. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Learning and Hiking with Women in the Whites

Registration is required for this activity. This hike is full. Thank you for your interest. If you have already been admitted to this hike, (you have been screened) please fill out the electronic waiver. This hike is part of a group of mini workshops and hikes designed for women hikers who are interested in developing their skills and knowledge to hike safely in the White Mountains of NH. Each hike has an educational theme. Topics covered include gear, shoulder weather hiking, trail finding, weather, traction, etc. The hiking will primarily be on 52 With a View mountains and 4000 footer(s). Hikes will be midweek. Hike #2 Date: Tuesday, October 19th Location: Cardigan Lodge Theme: Maps and Route Finding We will meet in Cardigan Lodge for a mini work shop and then hike. Manning/Mowglis to Firescrew and Cardigan. Down Clark/Holt.
HOBBIES

