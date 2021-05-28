12452 N 74th Place

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.