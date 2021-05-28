Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

12452 N 74th Place

kennethjamesrealty.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare to be amazed! Come and see this wonderful 5 bed, 3 bath residence now for sale in Scottsdale! NO HOA! Charming curb appeal with attractive desert landscaping and a 2 car garage! The interior boasts spacious dining and living areas, backyard exits w/elegant French doors, and neutral paint throughout. The luxurious kitchen is comprised of ample white cabinetry with marble countertops, a pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances , and two islands w/breakfast bars. Inside the lovely master bedroom, you will find a private exit, walk-in closet, and a bath with dual sinks plus separate tub and shower. Beautiful Flooring! Finally, the expansive backyard includes a covered patio, gazebo w/built-in BBQ, large grassy area, spa, mister system, excellent entertaining resort style!

www.kennethjamesrealty.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stainless Steel#Walk In Closet#Tile#French#Flooring#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

CBRE sells The Flats at Granite Reef for $17.5M

CBRE announced the sale of a 135-unit multifamily property, The Flats at Granite Reef, in Scottsdale, Ariz. to Girard Flats, LLC for $17.5 million. : Phoenix ranks No. 6 among hottest multifamily markets. Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE represented the California-based seller, and the...
Scottsdale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Southdale, hotel redevelopment plans submitted in Scottsdale

Plans have been submitted with the city of Scottsdale for the Southdale development at McDowell Road and 70th Street. The site is currently occupied by Scottsdale Christian Church and Berghoff Design Group (a landscaping company). Hawkins Company is looking to redevelop the 3.8 acre property into 267 apartments units along...
Scottsdale, AZAZFamily

Scottsdale home on market for $4.59 million looks just like a desert resort

A desert estate surrounded by the mountains and a golf course in north Scottsdale is on the market for $4.95 million. The Lone Mountain house sits on 1.5 acres with 5 bedrooms, two private casitas, home theater, two offices and a exercise studio. For more information about this property contact Kathleen Benoit and Bee Francis with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Scottsdale, AZazbigmedia.com

7140 Optima Kierland outpaces leasing market by double

As temperatures in the Valley continue to heat up, the demand for luxury real estate has proven to be just as hot as Optima announced today its North Scottsdale apartment tower, 7140 Optima Kierland, is 95 percent leased less than a year after opening. As the second apartment tower located...
Scottsdale, AZyourvalley.net

Scottsdale Development Partners spearhead $1.5M renovation project

Renovations are underway for the Shops at Dynamite Creek and three new tenants have signed leases at the new acquisition in Tatum Ranch at the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite boulevards. Scottsdale Development Partner, 3821 E Devonshire Ave. in Phoenix, purchased the $10.5 million center in August 2020 during...
Scottsdale, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson & Scottsdale Named Top Vacation Destinations for Digital Nomads

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.