12452 N 74th Place
Prepare to be amazed! Come and see this wonderful 5 bed, 3 bath residence now for sale in Scottsdale! NO HOA! Charming curb appeal with attractive desert landscaping and a 2 car garage! The interior boasts spacious dining and living areas, backyard exits w/elegant French doors, and neutral paint throughout. The luxurious kitchen is comprised of ample white cabinetry with marble countertops, a pantry, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances , and two islands w/breakfast bars. Inside the lovely master bedroom, you will find a private exit, walk-in closet, and a bath with dual sinks plus separate tub and shower. Beautiful Flooring! Finally, the expansive backyard includes a covered patio, gazebo w/built-in BBQ, large grassy area, spa, mister system, excellent entertaining resort style!www.kennethjamesrealty.com