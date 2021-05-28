Cancel
Kansas City, MO

First Lady Jill Biden Nearly Trips After Getting Heel Caught In Pavement: See Close Call Malfunction

By Cassie Gill
Hollywood Life
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOops! Jill Biden needed a hand after her stylish leopard print pumps got stuck in some pavement while visiting Kansas City. Jill Biden, 69, always looks stylish — but she had a bit of a fashion mishap on Thursday, May 27! The First Lady was walking alongside security and a photographer as she was heading to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri when her leopard print pump got wedged into some pavement. She was quickly helped by the officers and photographer as she attempted to move her stuck foot, smiling and laughing the entire time. The incident nearly lead to her tripping, but fortunately that was avoided.

hollywoodlife.com
Related