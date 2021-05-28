CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

LEADERS ONLY: INTRO TO WHITEWATER KAYAKING

outdoors.org
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This registration is exclusively for approved leaders and safety boaters...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Learning and Hiking with Women in the Whites

Registration is required for this activity. This hike is full. Thank you for your interest. If you have already been admitted to this hike, (you have been screened) please fill out the electronic waiver. This hike is part of a group of mini workshops and hikes designed for women hikers who are interested in developing their skills and knowledge to hike safely in the White Mountains of NH. Each hike has an educational theme. Topics covered include gear, shoulder weather hiking, trail finding, weather, traction, etc. The hiking will primarily be on 52 With a View mountains and 4000 footer(s). Hikes will be midweek. Hike #2 Date: Tuesday, October 19th Location: Cardigan Lodge Theme: Maps and Route Finding We will meet in Cardigan Lodge for a mini work shop and then hike. Manning/Mowglis to Firescrew and Cardigan. Down Clark/Holt.
HOBBIES
vtcng.com

Adaptive kayaking

More than two dozen people participated in a weekly kayaking program last Thursday at Waterbury Reservoir designed specifically for athletes with disabilities, the last one of the year. According to Pascale Savard of Green Mountain Adaptive sports, the rowers ranged in age from 10 to 89. Said Savard, “Every time...
SPORTS
paddlingmag.com

Q&A With Legendary Kayaker Jon Turk

1 One paddling destination I dream of returning to is…. None. My greatest journeys were scary, sometimes terrifying. These adventures live deep inside me. I have no desire to go back to those places and to relive those moments. I am growing older; time is linear. There is no going back.
SPORTS
outdoors.org

Hiking the 52 With A View? - Mts Morgan & Percival Loop (and the Terrifying 25 List!)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9 PM) Join us for a loop hike of the scenic Morgan-Percival mountains located in Center Sandwich, NH. Mount Morgan and Mount Percival overlook Squam Lake in southern New Hampshire on the southern border of the White Mountain National Forest. These two small mountains make a popular loop hike with good scrambles and expansive views. These peaks are on both the 52 With A View and the Terrifying 25 lists. The trail climbs through open forest, arriving at a set of wooden ladders, that you can use to climb up to a viewpoint over the lake. The ladders lead to a small cave that you need to climb through, followed by a short scramble over open ledge. The hike via the Morgan-Percival Loop Trail is approximately 5 miles and has 1,460' of elevation gain leading to the 2,220' and 2,212' summits. You must be in good hiking condition with some recent mountain hiking experience and bring appropriate hiking gear. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (1.5 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with local/state guidelines. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 1 week before the hike date. This hike is being led as a cross chapter hike between New Hampshire and Worcester chapters.
LIFESTYLE
State
New Hampshire State
outdoors.org

Hike North and Middle Tripyramid #FallFest

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for this rigorous hike to bag two 4,000 footers in the fall. We will loop up and over North Tripyramid via the Pine Bend trail, tag Middle Tripyramid, then descend the Sabbaday Brook trail to our vehicles. This means we'll start the hike with a 1.0 mi walk on the Kancamagus. In addition to all the normal warm, non-cotton layers, traction of some sort will be required. There is a $5 fee to park at Sabbaday Falls trailhead, or you must have an appropriate US Government annual pass. Total of 11 mile and 3150 elevation gain. This will be a strenuous hike with many brook crossings and some very steep, rough terrain. Participants must have recent experience on hikes with similar distance and elevation gain. Click Register Now to sign up. To be confirmed on this hike, call Jason at 603-406-0365 before 9 PM. Trip details including start time will be sent a week before the hike. Trip will be weather dependent, determined 1-2 days before the hike.
HOBBIES
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Explore the extensive acreage of Whitewater State Park

Whitewater State Park, midway between Rochester and Winona, Minnesota, is open year round, and there are plenty of things to do for a visitor at any time of the year, according to Sara Holger, lead interpretive naturalist. “Hiking is a huge draw here,” she said. “There are a lot of...
WINONA, MN
CBS Denver

Owner Confirms Ice Castles Won’t Be In Colorado’s High Country This Winter

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular Colorado winter attraction will not return this year. The Ice Castles in Dillon will not be back. (credit: CBS) The company was exploring a move in Summit County from Dillon to Silverthorne this year but it didn’t work out. It told CBS4 Thursday morning they hope to return to Colorado next year. (credit: CBS) You can still find the castles in Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire and New York. LINK: icecastles.com/
COLORADO STATE
carolinasportsman.com

Fall kayak float trips? Fantastic!

A kayak getaway can make for a memorable fishing experience. Kayaking and kayak fishing finds its appeal, in a large part, by allowing an angler to “get away from it all.”. In many cases, that means getting access to fish that don’t see a bait as often, as well as putting yourself in surroundings well off the beaten path. Kayak float-tripping during the fall accomplishes both of these, often in spades.
HOBBIES
#Whitewater Kayaking#Nhamc Paddlers
outdoors.org

Women in the White Mountains - FallFest Online

Registration is required for this activity. The White Mountains of New Hampshire and Maine have a rich history of exploration and recreation, but how much do you know about the first women to venture into these hills? Come hear about women who have faced the White Mountains through the decades, and what challenges they faced from not only from the environment but their clothing, equipment and communities. Using images and written sources we'll explore their stories and the legacy they've passed down to us. This presentation is being given as part of AMC's FallFest, a week long celebration of the outdoors, and the volunteers and members who make our work possible. From October 16th to 23rd Volunteers and Staff will host 3 regional bbq events, dozens of in-person activities, and online workshops and presentations. Click on the "Learn More" link below to see all of the upcoming FallFest events.
LIFESTYLE
Two Monkeys Travel

How to Kayak – The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Kayaking

If you’re interested in kayaking, here’s our ultimate beginner’s guide. This kayaking beginner’s guide will help you a lot!. Kayaking is an activity for those who want to relax and explore the rivers, lakes, and seas. Kayaking is also suitable for fishing or other professional water sport. For beginners, there are a variety of things/aspects that you need to consider, such as determining the appropriate boat and paddle, how to use the paddle, the type of clothing that is suitable for kayaking activities, and the safety gear.
FISHING
outdoors.org

Hammonasset SP, Madison Easy. (C3D)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A pleasant 3 mile walk on mostly paved trails and beach. Lunch afterwards at Fish Tales. Park is on right off Rt. 1, about 2 miles east of center of Madison. Meet 10 AM at Nature Center Parking Lot. Enter park and follow signs towards Meig's Point. Lot is on left across from boardwalk. If we are lucky we may see harbor seals. Rain cancels. L Zellene Sandler (860) 242-4167.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Crotched Mountain Hike (AMC NH 100th Anniversary)

Registration is required for this activity. Length: 3.4 miles out-and-back Elevation Gain: 770 feet (+80 feet on return) Elevation: 2066' Prominence: 1236' Crotched Mountain, best known for the Crotched Mountain Ski Area, is also a fine hiking destination. A network of hiking trails exists on the mountain's south side, allowing for many possible hikes. Shannon's Trail, featured here, climbs to a near-summit ledge providing a great directional view.
LIFESTYLE
Cars
Sports
Portsmouth Times

Kayaks, a big buck, and squirrel tails

In the beginning, the annual paddlers race down he Little Sandy River, founded 10 years ago by Tom Clay, was billed as a canoe race. And that’s what it was, until the kayaks became so popular. This year’s race, held last Saturday (Oct. 2) featured 14 contestants — 12 in...
GREENUP, KY
butlerradio.com

Kayaking At Moraine To Take In Fall Foliage

A local park will host a colorful kayaking session this weekend. Moraine State Park and the Park Naturalist are welcoming attendees interested in learning more about fall foliage. Saturday’s event will begin at 1 p.m. at McDanel’s Launch on the North Shore and continue until about 4 p.m. Participants should...
LIFESTYLE
scottcountymn.gov

Intro to Cross-Country Skiing

Visit Cleary Lake Regional Park and learn cross-country skiing basics and ask questions before the snow falls. Practice dryland techniques and drills for both skate and classic styles. Improve your strength, core, balance and fitness with a low-impact workout and pole hike. Cost is $10 and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 14+.
HOBBIES
CBS Boston

Popular New Hampshire Ice Castles Expanding For Ninth Season

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (CBS) – A popular New Hampshire winter attraction is returning and expanding for a ninth season. Each year, visitors flock to Ice Castles in North Woodstock. The tunnels, towers, slides, and other features of the castles are all created from ice that’s made on site and put in place by professional ice artisans. The popular tourist attraction also includes a snow tubing hill, a light walk, and sleigh rides. This year, the ice castles are expanding to include a Winter Fairy Village and ice sculpture garden. Construction on the ice castles could begin as early as next week. A team of about 20 people spends 8-12 weeks building the castles. Depending on weather, the ice castles are usually open in late December or early January into early March. “We are excited to bring the magic of Ice Castles back to New Hampshire this winter with an expanded experience,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird. “Our mission is to give people a place where they can escape from the hustle of daily life for a moment and step into a frozen fairy-tale world while creating a fun and safe outdoor experience.” Presale tickets will be available in December on the company’s website.
WOODSTOCK, NH
outdoors.org

Mt. Hale via the Fire Warden's Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Looking to check a 4,000 footer off your list, or just to explore a path less traveled? Join us for a moderate day hike up the Fire Warden's trail to Mt. Hale, elevation 4,055 feet. You'll be rewarded with a big stone cairn, but not much of a view. Expect 5-6 hours for the 7 miles out-and-back. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it while hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike Bear Mountain, Salisbury CT (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)6.8 miles

Registration is required for this activity. At the top of Bear Mountain are the remains of a once magnificent stone monument, erected on the tallest peak in Connecticut (2316 ft). It is a favorite place to stop and enjoy panoramic views of three states. Our counterclockwise route on the Undermountain, Paradise Lane and Appalachian trails includes a steep scramble which requires the use of hands and feet. Notes: You should always bring 2 liters of water, sunscreen, rain gear, lunch/snacks. Hiking footwear is required as there are sections of ascents and descents over loose rock and slippery terrain. https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/connecticut/bear-mountain-trail?mobileMap=false&ref=sidebar-static-map Please maintain minimum six foot social distancing at all times. Please register online through ct-amc.org under 'Hiking', then 'Current Hike Listing'. We will meet at the small Undermountain Trailhead parking area on CT 41, 3.2 miles north of US 44 in Salisbury.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

AT Day: Historic Appalachian Trail in Kent (Moderate, C3C)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Choose to hike either 4.5 or 5.5 miles. Hike to Caleb's Peak on the "old" AT, the path used before the trail was rerouted around Macedonia Brook State Park. Stop for a snack and great views of the Housatonic River Valley from the peak. The extra mile is an optional hike to a viewpoint that comes at the end of the hike. After hike, drive just 5 minutes to the AT Day BBQ at Macedonia Brook State Park (optional). Meet 11:00 am at Pond Mt. Natural Area parking lot. At junction of Rte 7 and Rte 341, travel west on Rte 341 for approx. 1.7 miles. Turn right on Macedonia Brook Rd. and travel approx. 0.9 mile to just before the Macedonia Park Boundary. Bear right on to Fuller Mountain Road and travel 0.7 mi. Signage and grassy parking area are on the right. The entrance is through an opening in the rock wall.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

FallFest - Exploring the Abandoned Gale River Settlement (NH)

Registration is required for this activity. Historical hike/walk to the site of the former Gale River Settlement. This settlement, a part of Bethlehem, was an active lumber community from the mid-1800's through about 1906 or so. All that is left today are cellar holes and shaded roads. This hike/walk is about 4.5 miles with less than 400' of total elevation gain/loss. Trails will be uneven or rugged at times, but not too hard. Visiting cellar holes will require stepping into the woods through some trees and branches. Audience: walkers and hikers of all ages; history buffs; the "curious and adventurous;" and those attending the AMC FallFest at the Highland Center looking for a fun activity to engage in. This outing is a mere 20 minutes from the Highland Center. We will be out of the woods in time to join the FallFest BBQ at the Highland Center (register for this separately). Directions and background material will be sent to those who register.
BETHLEHEM, NH

