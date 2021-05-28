Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale And Courtenay Taylor On The Challenges Of Bringing Certain Characters To Life

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Mass Effect Legendary Edition out now, so many seasoned fans are jumping back to board the Normandy once more to revisit familiar planets and say hello to old friends. More than that, however, newcomers to this beloved franchise are diving in for the first time, experiencing a new adventure, one that has touched so many lives throughout the years. With so many characters that have come to feel like family so many, what about the voices behind those friendly faces? We sat down with Jennifer Hale, who plays Commander Jane Shepard (among other roles) in the franchise, and Courtenay Taylor, who famously brought Jack to life, to learn a little more about the process behind the creation. We already knew it wasn't easy, but some of what we learned is good insight that applies to many aspects of life.

www.gameinformer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hale
Person
Courtenay Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cusp#Diving#Normandy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthegamer.com

Garrus, Not Shepard, Is The Real Hero Of Mass Effect 2's Suicide Mission

From the moment you meet Garrus Vakarian in Mass Effect 2, he is a man who has been cursed - cursed with guilt, cursed with regret, and cursed with the burden of bearing his fallen squadmates’ deaths in vain. Despite being a fast friend with his heart in the right place, Garrus’ gradual descent into renegade territory makes him increasingly capable of intense brutality enacted in the name of his own personal justice. His arc in Mass Effect 2, while being less fleshed out than some of the other characters’ - cheers, calibrations - is largely focused on this, to the point that the suicide mission is his true, perfect denouement, provided you play it in a particular way.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Mass Effect's Conrad Verner Feels Very Different Through The Lens Of Surviving Assault

When I was active duty, I was taught more efficient ways of self-defense. Those lessons gave me confidence that bordered on too confident in certain situations. Assault is something I'm intimately familiar with, both within my family life in the past and growing up homeless off and on. However, protecting yourself can be hard to do when the injury comes from someone you thought you could trust and as I replay through the Mass Effect trilogy for the billionth time with the Legendary Edition, it finally clicked with me why the Conrad Verner story arc made me uncomfortable in a way that it never has before.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Mass Effect 2’s Suicide Mission Challenges You Not to Cheat

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is all about choices, but the trilogy’s second serving contains the toughest choice out of the trilogy. I’m not talking about choosing who to send on the infamous Mass Effect 2 “suicide mission,” but whether you’re prepared to live with the consequences. Because the genius of...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

E3 2021 talent includes T-Pain, Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, Mythic Quest, and more

E3 2021 will include a bevy of talent appearances, a Voices of E3 panel series, and much more, as detailed in a recent press release. The all-virtual E3 2021 kicks off on June 12 and runs until June 15, and will be jam-packed with iconic video game personalities. Expect to see T-Pain (whose Twitch channel is an absolute delight), esports teams 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, Apex Legends voice actor Erika Ishii, and several more iconic members of the industry.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

The Suicide Mission, as you've probably guessed from the name, is an important story step in Mass Effect 2. Commander Shepard spends all of their time throughout the game to prep for this mission, including the upgrades we talked about in our general mistakes to avoid piece from earlier last month. That's only the first part. The second part requires some critical thinking because you'll need to allocate roles to your squadmates before rushing the Collector Base. Failure to pick the right person will result in key characters dying. Mass Effect doesn't play around with consequences. Luckily for you, I've played this game well over 30 times, so I've got your back.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Mass Effect 2: Insanity Tips

Mass Effect 2 significantly overhauled the series combat system and some still consider it the best in the franchise. It’s arguably one of the few BioWare games that can sell itself on combat alone. Naturally, some players want to test their mettle in Mass Effect 2’s hardest difficulty, Insanity. Players...
Video Gamesthefandomentals.com

The Tragedy Of Nef Shows Mass Effect’s Enduring Strength

Like many people obsessed with the Mass Effect trilogy back when it originally released, I have a complicated relationship with the series due to the major flaws of the third game, which led to one of the most infamously controversial endings in video game history. I fell firmly on the side of absolutely despising said ending. The subsequent free DLC makes it easy to forget just how atrocious those original endings were, and even the improved versions did not fix the fundamental problems that sank the plot of Mass Effect 3.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Challenge Dark Myths to Bring Your Loved One Back to Life in Black Book

The fantasy RPG Black Book draws on Slavic mythology, card-based combat, and so much more. Morteshka and Hype Train Digital are cooking up an evocative new RPG with Black Book. The "tactical, card-based RPG" follows the trainee sorceress Vasilisa on a journey to bring a loved one back from the dead, and a demo is available as part of the Xbox Summer Game Fest demo event.
MoviesTelegraph

Casting call for fat pony to bring Norman Thelwell’s cartoon to life

Wanted: actor to star in a new film franchise. Requirements: short legs, fat belly and the potential to throw a small girl into the nearest hedge. Sixty years after they first appeared in Punch magazine, the comical ponies created by Norman Thelwell are moving to the big screen. The Thelwell...