Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

SNAPPED: This morning’s Park City moonset

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMPdG_0aEx6dGC00

TownLift reader, Kevin Parker submitted this spectacular picture of this morning’s moonset over the mountains.

Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
711
Followers
809
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Salt Lake City hits hottest day of the year, breaks record

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Salt Lake City set another heat record Tuesday and experienced its hottest day of the year as the state’s record-breaking heatwave persists. Utah’s capital hit 105 degrees at Salt Lake City airport, tying the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of June and breaking the previous heat record […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bruce Erickson: The wonderful wizard of UOP

PARK CITY, Utah. — This morning, like many mornings, the first person to arrive at the Utah Olympic Park (UOP) is Bruce Erickson and this evening, like many evenings, he’ll be the last one to leave. It’s been this way since the late ’80s. Erickson holds the employment longevity record at the UOP with no end […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tickets are on sale now for Park City Song Summit

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Song Summit is scheduled for September 8 – 12. Tickets for the Park City Song Summit are on sale now. There are two pass options available, a Jubilee Pass or a Hootenanny Pass. Pass prices range between $1,500 and $2,500. Single Event Tickets for each night at either […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: New hiking trail created at the Overland Trailhead

On National Trails Day, which was held on June 5 this year, Basin Recreation put out a low-pro request for volunteers and got a bunch of high-energy helpers. They built a brand new trail called NMA. This hiking-only addition is open to the public, however, it’s still under construction and at this point an out-and-back hike, about […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Grand Opening of The Vitamin Bar in Park City

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah. — For nearly 6 years, The Vitamin Bar has provided mobile IV therapies as well as oxygen therapy services to the Salt Lake City area. The Vitamin Bar has recently expanded to Park City with the grand opening of its new facility at 2080 Gold Dust Lane Suite B. The Vitamin Bar […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Chalk of the town art on Main St.

PARK CITY, Utah. — Commissioned, professional artists showcase their talent literally on Historic Main Street in Park City in front of the Egyptian Theater. The Historic Park City Alliance in concert with the Park City Public Art Advisory Board put out an all-call for chalk art submissions earlier this year including certain criteria. Winners were chosen and […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Mayoral Candidates talk with TownLift

PARK CITY, Utah. — The registration period for individuals to declare their candidacy in the upcoming mayoral race came to an end on June 7 at 5 pm. Three candidates have announced their intent to run for office: incumbent mayor Andy Beerman, City Councilwoman Nann Worel, and CEO of an investment bank, David Dobkin. All […]
Midway, UTPosted by
TownLift

Pine Canyon Fire in Midway: Evacuations have been lifted

MIDWAY, Utah. — Wasatch County Fire reported a fire, dubbed the Pine Canyon Fire. Wasatch Mountain State Park Campground in Midway had been evacuated. The fire department says that the “fire appears to be human-caused.” Within hours, the fire has been contained and extinguished. The Pine Canyon fire was held to just .5 acres. Firefighters […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City’s Fourth of July parade applications available

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Fourth of July Parade will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 am. The theme for the 4th of July Parade is: Together Again. All parade applications are juried for acceptance of entry. Parade applications will be scored using the following criteria: Local Summit County Resident or Business Entry’s relevance […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

I-80 traffic backs up to Park City

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah. – Congestion on I-80 has backed up westbound traffic from Summit Park to I-40. 224 and Kilby Road, are experiencing traffic as a result. UDOT is predicting that the traffic will not be clear until 7 pm.  
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Life imitates art

This Park City moose can move its head from side to side. The other moose is at a standstill. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: a famous Park City tree

This perfect perennial is situated in between the Park City Library and the Park City Skate Park. It is definitely most famous for its shade, for hammocking, and for climbing on. It’s unofficially the second most famous tree in PC. The first most famous tree is, arguably, the shoe tree which is visible from Deer […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Our favorite Bark City dog parks

BARK CITY, Utah, — Dog owners are always looking for new dog parks for their pups. Dogs can walk, run, fetch, bark, and enjoy these Park City, Utah dog parks Run-A-Muk Dog Park Fully fenced-in for off-leash use 43 acres Two-mile-long people path Maintained and managed by Basin Recreation   Trailside Park Dog Park Fully […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Spikeball, Color Run, Movies in the Park, and a Campout

PARK CITY, Utah. — Fill your day with fun, sun up to sun down and sun up again, on June 12 with Basin Rec. SPIKE BALL: When: Saturday, June 12, 9:30 am Where: Trailside Park Who: Adult Elite, Competitive, and Recreational Divisions Cost: $40 per team through June 10 Partnering with Utah Roundnet, Basin Recreation is holding its […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: PCHS seniors hiking up and moving on

Two Park City High School seniors are among the students hiking up ‘PC Hill’ this week. The large white letters “PC” sit permanently at the summit, placed there decades ago and dedicated to the annual high school senior class. Similar lettered hills are visible from afar in many small towns dotted throughout the West. The […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Western Spring Beauty displayed in a delicate cluster

Tread lightly on high elevations trails, and keep an eye out for glowing bundles of the delicate Western Spring Beauty. At the height of 2-10 inches, the blooms can be easy to miss. The stems are edible and taste like potatoes when cooked. Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Backyard camera catches a moose in Sun Peak neighborhood

PARK CITY, Utah. — A curious moose strolls through a Sun Peak neighbor’s backyard, last week in Park City. The moment was captured on a ring.com webcam. Moose can run up to 35 miles per hour. They are active both day and night, but peak activity occurs near dawn and dusk. Learn more about how […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Baby Moose born in a Park City backyard

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Instagram account Park City UT Backyard Wildlife, captured a rare moment of a birth of a baby moose. The video shows the newborn moose struggling to take its first steps, while its mother sits next to it. This rare footage was captured through a window of a home in Park […]