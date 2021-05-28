JSO: Teen dies after getting shot multiple times in Durkeeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:34 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has shared that, tragically, the teen has died from getting shot multiple times.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A teen is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

The teen is expected to recover.

The teen was the only victim and police are looking into the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

