Having only 30% of students identifying as non-white, Wake Forest qualifies as a predominantly white institution (PWI). Statistics are not as easy to come by for sexuality and gender composition, but simple observation shows that cisgender and heterosexual people make up the majority of the student body. As such, culture groups are an important resource for students who do not identify as white, cisgender and heterosexual. The university’s Intercultural Center provides support to 30 of these organizations.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO