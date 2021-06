San Francisco multidisciplinary artist Ana Teresa Fernández has always loved languages, even before she found her calling as an artist. She spent her formative years in Mexico before relocating with her family to suburban San Diego at 11 years old, and then spent a year in Switzerland before she finished high school. A budding polyglot by then, Fernández saw a future for herself in linguistics. But after her artwork was discovered in a community college class, a new syntax materialized in front of her: She would become an artist.