Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'I Wake With Wonder': A Crowdsourced Poem Of Pandemic Pain And Hope

NPR
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDER: (Laughter). MARTIN: So you are there filming the pilot episode of the "Crossover" series, which is based on your novel-in-verse. Congratulations. That's awesome. ALEXANDER: Rachel, I am overwhelmed with bliss and joy. MARTIN: As you are most days, my friend, we should just say. ALEXANDER: Hey, last year was...

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Noel King
Person
Kwame Alexander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Pandemic#Disconnection#Zoom#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healtha Life Overseas |

A Poem for Our Pandemic Fears

That life as we knew it may never return. This year has been grim and distressingly strange. We mourn what has been such a difficult year. We can’t get to normal from where we are now. With all that’s to fear in a year that’s been tough,. Some fear that...
Entertainmentwrvo.org

His Mom Was Sick In India During The Second Wave. He Wrote A Poem About It — And Hope

For Manas Ray, the distance from his home in Massachusetts to India, where his extended family lives, has made the coronavirus pandemic feel like a nightmare. At least 12 friends and family members close to the biochemist have been infected since April 2020, including his mother, Bandana. Reports earlier this spring from his friends and relatives were especially bleak as the second wave devastated the country he left 33 years ago.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Bad Gays in Good Books

“There are no positive gay characters in this work.” – a reader on Bath Haus. From 1998 to 2006, NBC flooded households with accessible, fictional gays every Thursday night. Edgy queer jokes pushed boundaries. Outlandish characters led impossibly glamorous lives. Shenanigans packed with sharp observations scored huge ratings. For fans, Will & Grace pointedly clarified the world like only comedy can. For this closeted kid in small town South Carolina—where coming out can be both hard and dangerous—Will kissing men on primetime did something else: it sussed out safety and identified potential allies. A straight, high school buddy erupting in laughter at a zinger from Jack MacFarland about bottoming told me something important: this guy might be country as hell, but he’s unlikely to harm me. Despite this and Will Truman’s prominence, he wasn’t easy to connect with. We shared a sexuality, sure, but Will dressed better. Will lived in Manhattan. Will indulged in Barney’s shopping sprees and made reservations at Balthazar and kept questionable friends of immense wealth. He was everything society tolerated in a cis gay white man, and at times, he made me feel messy.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Memoirs By Authors of Color to Find Inspiration In

While every work of fiction transports us to the shoes of characters unknown, memoirs help us vicariously live the lives of real people for the length of those pages. The world out there is bleak now, so if you need some inspiration, my list of memoirs by authors of color is for you! Their words will bring you hope and encouragement when the going gets tough. Learn more about some of the finest movers and shakers who have ever walked on our planet, and please remember that, despite all odds, they managed to reach their destination. Hang in there, and you will too!
MusicNPR

Celebrating Juneteenth And Black Music Month With Classical Classics

It's Black Music Appreciation Month, and we're going to mark it now with a couple of new recordings. Here's our colleague, Rachel Martin. RACHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: Our guide is Lara Downes. She's the host of NPR Music's web series Amplify with Lara Downes, and she is also a concert pianist on a musical mission. She's putting out a mini album every single month on her label, Rising Sun Music. She's going to do it for as long as she can keep it up, and the goal is to shine a light on the work of Black artists in classical music. We last talked to her in March.
PhotographyCourier News

AP wins 2 Pulitzers for photos of pandemic pain, US unrest

Associated Press photographers awarded the Pulitzer Prize on Friday had dodged tear gas to capture protests against racial injustice and patiently built trust with elderly people to empathetically document the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. AP’s chief photographer in Spain, Emilio Morenatti, won the feature photography prize. Work by 10...
SocietyThrive Global

Why I Started The Hope Experiment

Each time someone stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others…he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope. — Robert Kennedy. Hope got me through. A light during some dark times—well before the pandemic and marriage and kid. Hope was a packed suitcase in my closet as a teen. It was the horizon beyond my front stoop. Hope held the promise for a better day ahead, even a better moment. It was a way out. A reprieve.
Hope, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Hope for Living: Press on amid pain toward future

You have probably heard the old expression “No pain, no gain.”. When it comes to clichés, we seem to have several that speak to the challenges of pain and suffering. Another that comes to mind is, “What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger.”. While there is some truth attached...
Public HealthThe Next Web

5 lessons from the pandemic I hope to remember as a CEO

Rami is co-founder and CEO at Finmark, a technology company that provides financial planning and modeling software for startups. He previous (show all) With the end of the pandemic (hopefully) in sight, most of us are eagerly waiting to go “back to normal,” but there are some things that maybe might never go back to the way they were before. It’s interesting to think about what habits of pandemic life could or should remain with us after things have returned to normal.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Anna Seghers’s Stories, Gabino Iglesias on Horror, and More

Bookmunch reviewed Anna Seghers’s collection The Dead Girls’ Class Trip. Words Without Borders is in the middle of a substantial fundraising project. In a new interview, Gabino Iglesias discussed what scares him. Pigeon Pages is currently holding a flash fiction contest. The Rumpus talked fiction and protest with Matthew Clark...
Boston, MAbostonreview.net

Three poems

Editor’s Note: Bennet Bergman was a finalist in the 2020 Boston Review Annual Poetry Contest and his work appears in our literary anthology Ancestors. In the kitchen I begin a list of things that rise naturally. or have the appearance of rising:. smoke and steam, the sun, the ocean, seas.
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Voice Leading

I spoke with Nana Nkweti during the odd time after my first vaccine shot but before my second, when I felt stuck between the world as it has been since March 2020 and the world as it could be, post-immunity. This sense of being caught in two realities at once felt reminiscent of Nkweti’s debut short-story collection, Walking on Cowrie Shells. As embodied in characters like a pastor’s wife carrying a miraculous pregnancy after years of infertility in “The Devil Is a Liar,” an adopted daughter who isn’t at all like what her parents expect in “It Takes a Village Some Say,” and a jaded publicist during a zombie outbreak in “It Just Kills You Inside,” distinctive voices lead readers through a minefield of expectations. The stories in Walking on Cowrie Shells bleed through several genres including magical realism, horror, and folklore. Nana and I talked about the short story as a form, relying on voice, her readers’ expectations, and decolonizing our ideas of what good fiction can be.
Books & Literatureduke.edu

10 Books About Music from Duke Authors

This month we feature a collection of Duke-authored books that explore historical and current aspects of music in the United States and beyond. These books, along with many others written by Duke authors, are available at Duke University Libraries, the Gothic Bookshop or the Regulator Bookshop. The Song is You...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

My Dream Queer Short Story Anthology

I have mixed feelings about short story collections. I love short stories, but I often find that whole collections fall short. It’s rare that I love every story in a collection, and so my overall experience of the book is often colored by the stories that didn’t work for me. I’ve been reading a lot of short story collections this year anyway, and while I have fallen in love with a few, I’ve also found myself dreaming of my own perfect short story anthology.
Technologykosu.org

Support Your Favorite NPR Podcasts With Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

Starting today public radio podcast listeners can purchase subscriptions for individual shows through Apple subscriptions channels, making it easy to support their favorite NPR podcasts. Subscribersenjoy sponsor-free versions of leading NPR shows across news, business, culture, and more, including "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross, "How I Built This with Guy...
Musicbayart.org

79+ Best Self Care Quotes: Exclusive Selection

Self-care is any activity that we do deliberately in order to take care of our mental, emotional, and physical health. Inspirational self care quotes will encourage growth in life, make you wiser and broaden your perspective. Contents show. If you’re searching for best happy quotes and encouraging beauty quotes that...