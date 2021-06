Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

The number of people without homes has risen 5.5% between 2016 and 2020. Many of those who are on the streets are youth within the LGBTQ community. According to the organization True Colors United, 40% of youth experiencing homelessness are LBGTQ, despite making up only about 7% of the country's youth population. Heather Wilkie, executive director of the nonprofit Zebra Coalition, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss her organization's efforts to combat this issue. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​