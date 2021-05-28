Cancel
Homeless

Marcia Fudge Picked To Head U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

NPR
 19 days ago

Homelessness is on the rise with more than 580,000 people in the U.S. without a place to live, and that number is expected to grow. Yesterday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge was picked to lead the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which will coordinate the Biden administration response. Fudge told NPR it will be very different from that of the prior administration. NPR's Pam Fessler reports.

Concord, NHconwaydailysun.com

Executive Council approves funds to help the homeless

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Executive Council agreed to a number of contracts Wednesday to help those facing homelessness or to improve housing stability. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) asked about funding for the homeless and an unintended budget shortfall in the current biennium, which did not make it into the current budget negotiations.
Homelessalaturkanews.com

Supporting homeless LGBTQ youth in the U.S.

The number of people without homes has risen 5.5% between 2016 and 2020. Many of those who are on the streets are youth within the LGBTQ community. According to the organization True Colors United, 40% of youth experiencing homelessness are LBGTQ, despite making up only about 7% of the country's youth population. Heather Wilkie, executive director of the nonprofit Zebra Coalition, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss her organization's efforts to combat this issue. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
House Rentcoloradopolitics.com

COUNTERPOINT | Bill needed to head off homelessness

Senate Bill 21-173 regarding residential rental agreements is a positive move toward easing Colorado’s increasing housing crisis. Colorado ranks 46th in the nation for housing affordability with a current affordable housing shortage of more than 113,000 units. Hundreds of thousands of families in Colorado are living paycheck to paycheck while paying more than 50% of their income simply to keep a roof over their children’s heads. This cost-burden makes it extremely difficult to create savings for emergencies when over half of one’s income goes to rent. For these families, something as simple as a flat tire or missing a day of work because a child is sick snowballs quickly to mounting late fees, eviction, and then homelessness.
Homelessaustintexas.gov

City Council Waives $4.3M to Support Expansion of Affordable Housing for People Experiencing Homelessness

Community First! Village Expands Micro-Home Development with Fee Waivers and Infrastructure Support. Austin City Council voted today to waive approximately $4.3 million in development fees and infrastructure support for two additional phases of Community First! Village, developed by the non-profit organization Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Community First! Village is a...
Washington, DCPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ex-colleague wants HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to let public housing residents use marijuana in jurisdictions where it’s legal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A former U.S. House of Representatives colleague wants Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge to use her “executive discretion” to not enforce the federal prohibition against marijuana use in federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where it’s legal. Because marijuana is illegal under federal law, current HUD...
Portland, MENWI.com

Former lawmaker Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher confirmed he attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after anonymous investigators online identified him in footage. Rohrabacher told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that he did not go into the Capitol building. The Republican served 15 terms...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Corvallis Council acts on homeless recommendations

The Corvallis City Council signed on to the recommendations put forth by an advisory board on homelessness Monday on a night in which councilors came in for blistering criticism from the public on the issue. Councilors unanimously passed three motions on the recommendations of the Benton County Home, Opportunity and...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

City council member suggests misdemeanors for giving directly to the homeless

City council member Tariq Bokhari suggested Monday night that people who give directly to the homeless, instead of to a nonprofit or charitable organization, be faced with a misdemeanor. The big picture: Charlotte has an affordable housing crisis  — and the situation is especially dire for the lowest income residents.. Efforts to support homeless populations […] The post City council member suggests misdemeanors for giving directly to the homeless appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
House RentTime

The Federal Eviction Ban Ends June 30, and Millions Could Owe Back Rent. These Assistance Programs Can Help

With a federal eviction moratorium ending on June 30, 2021, millions face an uncertain future. Over 4 million adults currently live in a household at risk of an eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If the moratorium expires at the end of this month, we could see a tsunami of eviction proceedings. “The physical removal of people from their homes can happen very quickly, because in some cases, all steps up to that point have already been taken,” says Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), an affordable housing advocacy organization.
San Francisco, CAindybay.org

Public Housing Tenants Protest Privatization

So what else is new? However, low income people living in public housing are organizing and they are getting results (however modest so far). While HUD's (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) stated goal is "to provide decent and safe rental housing for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities" tenants are being forced to live under conditions that are anything but.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

HUD Awards $8.1M for Indiana Housing Vouchers

INDIANAPOLIS - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $8.1 million in funding to support individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. HUD says the funding will cover the cost of nearly 740 Emergency Housing Vouchers and related administrative costs. Nationally, HUD...
Wheeling, WVIntelligencer

Wheeling City Council To Debate Homeless Liaison Position

WHEELING — Members of Wheeling City Council are discussing the possibility of creating a new position in the city to spearhead efforts of addressing issues with homelessness. This issue was brought to the table this week during a meeting of the Health and Recreation Committee of Wheeling City Council. Committee...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County Council approves $15.5 million to address homelessness

The Clark County Council has approved the use of $15.5 million in federal funds to address increased homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilors approved the funding, available through 2024, in a 4-0 vote at a meeting Tuesday night, with Councilor Julie Olson absent. The funding comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was approved by Congress earlier this year to provide COVID-19 relief.
Homelessinterfaith-coalition.org

Conversations on Homelessness: Greg Winter and Teri Bryant, Opportunity Council Whatcom Homeless Service Center

Ending homelessness is an uphill battle, one that we fight every day. We’re showing what our fellow local nonprofits are accomplishing with homelessness, highlighting their specific focus, and the ways in which their work intersects with Interfaith Coalition’s. Contending with homelessness is often one step forward, two steps back, whether working with an entire community or one individual. But work is being done for homelessness in our community, often quietly, behind the scenes, by organizations like ours. Work together and lift each other up.