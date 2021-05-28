Encore: This Memorial Day, Remembering The Overlooked Heroes
Time now for StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative. On Memorial Day, we remember soldiers who lost their lives while serving their country, but those who die by suicide are often overlooked. Army Specialist Robert Joseph Allen took his own life in 2012 when the suicide rate for active duty troops was at its highest ever, with more soldiers dying from suicide than in combat. Allen grew up in a military family, and at StoryCorps, his mother, Cathy Sprigg, sat down to remember him.