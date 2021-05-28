Cancel
Encore: This Memorial Day, Remembering The Overlooked Heroes

 20 days ago

Time now for StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative. On Memorial Day, we remember soldiers who lost their lives while serving their country, but those who die by suicide are often overlooked. Army Specialist Robert Joseph Allen took his own life in 2012 when the suicide rate for active duty troops was at its highest ever, with more soldiers dying from suicide than in combat. Allen grew up in a military family, and at StoryCorps, his mother, Cathy Sprigg, sat down to remember him.

Festival
Politics
Society
Music
Country
Iraq
Army
Festivalsbynews.com

Memorial Day: Remember Political Lies That Caused Soldiers To Die

On Memorial Day, the media do their usual sacralizing of war. Instead, it should be a day for the ritualized scourging of politicians. During the last 70 years, their lies have resulted in the unnecessary deaths of almost 100,000 American soldiers and millions of foreigners. And yet, people still get teary-eyed when politicians take the stage to talk about their devotion to the troops.
East Hampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Memorial Day Tributes to Heroes We Lost

Community members gathered in East Hampton and Sag Harbor on Monday for solemn Memorial Day ceremonies recalling military men and women who were lost in service and also longstanding, pre-Covid traditions. "On Memorial Day, we wade in the deep waters of complex emotions -- sadness, grief, rage, guilt, loneliness, all...
FestivalNorth Coast Journal

On Memorial Day

This Memorial Day we remember all who have died in war and understand that no one wins in war. Many of us have been personally touched by war. But we must also extend that mourning. We must remember the civilian victims, and their families, who are all equally human beings. Honoring and remembering some deaths while ignoring others not only perpetuates war, but also ignores the moral injuries of war, which some now recognize as a significant cause of veteran suicide.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Trimble remembers Iraq War buddies in Memorial Day speech

Names like Ranger Joe and Doc may not mean much to many people. But for Waverly veteran Phil Trimble, they were two of his “battle buddies.”. Members of Charlie Company of the 1st Regiment of the 181st Infantry, Trimble, Master Sgt. “Ranger” Joe Patrone and Sgt. 1st Class Robert “Doc” Campbell were three of the 91 soldiers who returned home May 31, 2008, from their deployment to Iraq.
MilitaryTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: D-Day legacy: Heroes then, heroes now

Sept. 11, 2001. The worst attack on our shores claimed 3,000 Americans. It is the reason America has been at war against terrorism ever since. It’s been a different kind of war, with no great battles like those of World War II. There are casualties, though, with the people in our armed forces knowing full well the risks they face daily and the risks that face our nation if U.S. forces and our allies do not succeed in rooting out terrorists dedicated to our destruction.
FestivalHigh Point Enterprise

Days to remember to say thanks

Today is D-Day plus 76 years. It’s a good time for politicians and pundits from both sides of the aisle to quit pointing fingers at each other for a day and start thinking about what marking the date June 6, 1944, is all about. It’s about honoring all those young...
FestivalBakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: Memorial Day and the unsung heroes

Memorial Day is often highlighted as a three-day weekend where people get together and have barbecues, travel, go to the beach or spend time relaxing. The significance of this occasion has lessened with an upcoming generation of young people. Perhaps it is due to their lack of understanding of what this holiday is about.
Hewlett, NYHerald Community Newspapers

On Memorial Day remembering those who sacrificed their lives

It was not the usual fire truck-, marching band-, Little League-, Scout-filled Memorial Day Parade that the Hewlett-Woodmere communities are accustomed to, but as the world reemerges after the coronavirus pandemic Monday’s ceremony at the Veterans Triangle in Hewlett paid homage to the men and women who died in the military service of this country.
Hamburg, IAhamburgreporter.com

Legion honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day

The Hamburg American Legion celebrated its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Hamburg City Park honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The ceremony started with a prayer and followed by the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem. Ron Bromley then directed some words to the people present.
Decatur, AReagleobserver.com

People remember fallen veterans during Memorial Day observance

DECATUR -- "The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land," proclaimed General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans who called for a national day of remembrance for all fallen soldiers (www.history.com/memorial -day-history).
Festivalconservativeangle.com

Remembering My Fathers on D-Day

A beautiful, clear, breezy day here in Beverly Hills. It’s the 77th anniversary of D-Day, a staggeringly important day in world history. The Germans were already comprehensively beaten by the Red Army, probably the most capable, lethal army in the history of mankind. But if the Allies had not invaded and won in Western Europe, all of Europe except for the UK, Italy, Spain, and Portugal would have been communist, a slave continent of Russia.
Normandy, TNtennesseestar.com

Commentary: Remembering D-Day

This Sunday marks the 77th anniversary of the greatest gamble in World War II. On June 6, 1941, more than 156,0000 allied forces launched from the sea onto the beaches of Normandy. Nearly 7,000 allied ships commanded the French coastline, and more than 3,200 aircraft dominated the skies. A few miles inland, 23,000 paratroopers landed to block German reinforcements from the shore.
Festivalallpoliticsnow.com

Remembering American heroes on the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion

April Cheek-Messier, National D-Day Memorial Foundation president, says it's important to remember what was achieved on that day as well as what was lost, noting that 'we're reaping the benefits of what happened 77 years ago.'. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News...
MilitaryThe Guardian

Memorial to British D-day heroes opens in poignant ceremony

Along the coast of Normandy the flags were out. The pipe-and-drum bands were touring the cemeteries and memorials commemorating the dead. The motley ranks of war re-enactors in their khaki wool uniforms sped through the narrow lanes in their vintage jeeps and trucks. For the second year in a row,...