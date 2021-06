The electric truck segment is picking up steam. Along with key arrivals from established manufacturers like Ford with its new F-150 Lightning, there are several smaller players worth taking note of. Alpha Motor Corporation is one of them, having revealed the delightfully retro Alpha Wolf electric pickup in March and following that up with the Wolf+, an extended cab version of the same truck. Alpha hasn't stopped there and has now revealed the Wolf+ Cloudbreak, an overlanding version of the Wolf+ and one of the coolest adventure pickups yet. As long as you don't run out of range, this could be one of the best getaway (and stayaway) trucks on the planet.