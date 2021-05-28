Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

'A bonkers summer': Wildfire closures, drought, new permits, crowds will test Oregon outdoors

Register-Guard
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose are just a few of the words officials and experts are using to describe Oregon's coming summer in the outdoors. Massive wildfire closures, sweeping new permit systems, worker shortages and pent-up demand for wild places are all expected to collide in a season of random chaos in the forest, mountains and coast.

www.registerguard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Collier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Western Oregon#Oregon Coast#Recreation Department#Northwest Rafting Company#Covid 19 Related#Recreation Gov#The Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Seaside, ORbeachconnection.net

Baby Seals Popping Up Around Washington / Oregon Coast - Caution Advised

(Oregon Coast) – Little baby harbor seals are showing up all over the Oregon coast and it’s time again for Oregon officials to issue the warning: stay away from baby seals. Seaside Aquarium’s Tiffany Boothe said they are currently monitoring three different pups in their area, which includes parts of...
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Siletz, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Siletz Tribe gives away more than $189,000; tops $19M in overall giving

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $189,895.53 to 30 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for May 7 was canceled. The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment,...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
lcctorch.com

The Voice of a River

The Willamette Riverkeepers recently kicked off a six-week campaign called “Spring For Your River Clean up,” which began the weekend of April 24 and will conclude June 6. Spring For Your River Clean up is a call to action for locals to volunteer and help maintain the integrity of the Willamette River. Volunteers will be collecting trash, debris and clearing abandoned campsites sites along the entire 187-mile river. There are various cleaning party locations that can be found on the official Willamette Riverkeeper website.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon Stateleadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]