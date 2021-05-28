Cancel
Combat Sports

Jon Jones’s new Manager is none other than Richard Schaefer

By John
scrapdigest.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you follow boxing for quite a while, you might know who Richard Schaefer is. He is the basically the guy that made Golden Boy Promotions, one of the biggest promotions during that time. He was the guy behind the scenes that does all the work, he was basically the...

www.scrapdigest.com
UFCmmanews.com

Ex-Manager Says He Hasn’t Talked To Jon Jones In Three Years

The working relationship between Jon Jones and Malki Kawa wasn’t exactly what many had envisioned. For years, Jones had Kawa of First Round Management as his manager. The two had worked together for 11 years. That’s why it came as a surprise to many when First Round Management announced that it parted ways with Jones back in April. It was later revealed that Jones has aligned himself with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jon Jones content to play Dana White’s waiting game, turns negotiations over to God

UFC President Dana White doesn’t care if former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones ever makes his return to the Octagon, following failed negotiations for a heavyweight title fight against reigning division kingpin Francis Ngannou. It would appear the feeling is mutual. “I’m really not sure when I’ll be fighting next,...
UFCPosted by
IBTimes

UFC News: Jon Jones Sends Stern Warning To Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has sent Francis Ngannou a reminder about being a champion. Ngannou is still yearning for a fight against Jones. UFC president Dana White had earlier hinted that Ngannou vs. Jones may finally happen. As his UFC heavyweight debut looms, Jon Jones has reminded Francis Ngannou of one thing...
UFCmmanytt.com

JON JONES MOCKS ISRAEL ADESANYA’S TITLE DEFENSE!

Jon Jones may not be fighting in the Octagon any time soon, but he’s still using social media to make his presence felt at every major UFC event. On UFC 263’s fight night, “Bones” began by praising new flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for his spectacular victory over Deiveson Figueiredo before taking jabs at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones believes there are “huge things” in his future despite Dana White’s recent comments

UFC superstar Jon Jones believes that there are still “huge things” in his future despite UFC president Dana White’s recent comments. Jones has been involved in very public contract negotiations over a potential superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Recently, White said that the UFC is moving on and giving the title shot to Derrick Lewis instead. The UFC has apparently approached Jones about the idea of fighting former champion Stipe Miocic, but he is uninterested in that fight, too. That led to White making comments following UFC 262 which suggested that the UFC doesn’t care whether or not Jones ever fights again.
UFCchatsports.com

Still Laser Focused on Jon Jones

UFC champ Francis Ngannou ain't ready to move on from a possible showdown with Jon Jones ... telling TMZ Sports that's the ONLY fight on his mind. Ngannou was strolling through Beverly Hills this week when we asked about his fighting future ... considering the UFC and Jones seem to be miles (and millions of dollars) apart from making a deal.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jon Jones disses Israel Adesanya’s rookie numbers, aims for six more title wins at heavyweight

Jon Jones may not be fighting in the Octagon any time soon, but he’s still letting his presence be felt during every major UFC event via the magic of social media. On the night of UFC 263, “Bones” started the night off with compliments for new flyweight champ Brandon Moreno’s stunning victory over Deiveson Figueiredo before taking some shots at middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.
UFCprommanow.com

Watch a 255 Jon Jones run 20 mph

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a monster right now. While the rest of us are anxiously wanting to see Jones debut at heavyweight he has been steadily bulking up and training. The clips of him actually sparring and skill set displays have decreased maybe because of his own desire to share or the relentless criticisms. Only Jones knows for sure.
UFCchatsports.com

Gibson: Heavyweight Jon Jones is his greatest and ‘most dangerous’ version yet

Jon Jones’ striking coach Brandon Gibson thinks his fighter will be even more dangerous when he makes the eventual move up to heavyweight. After dominating the light heavyweight division for over a decade, Jones (26-1, 1NC) has been bulking up for the past year as he prepares to make his heavyweight debut. Talking recently to MMA Fighting, Gibson discussed Jones’ goal of becoming heavyweight champion.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘I want Jon Jones’: Francis Ngannou not giving up on Jones fight

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou doesn’t care much for politics, or drama — he just knows that he wants to fight Jon Jones. Just about everyone in the MMA sphere wants to see this fight except for UFC president Dana White, who claims that ‘Bones’ will never fight for the heavyweight title.
UFCmmanytt.com

Jon Jones Responds to Francis: You’re Not a Champ

Jon Jones has sent a tweet to Francis Ngannou after the reigning heavyweight champion spoke about him in an interview with TMZ sports. After Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in their re-match for the UFC 260 title, there was hope that Ngannou would defend his belt against Jones. During the...
UFCchatsports.com

Georges St-Pierre says ‘it would be a mistake for Jon Jones to fight Stipe’

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Georges St-Pierre, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Derrick Lewis, Francis N'gannou, MMA Fighting, Steve Cohen, Dana White. Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre has advised Jon Jones to remain patient in ongoing negotiations with the UFC, claiming that ‘Bones’ deserves to fight Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires Big Name At UFC 263

If you were expecting to see what comes next for Demian Maia after a hard-hitting defeat to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 then you could be sorely disappointed. According to MMAFighting.com, Dana White has stated that he does not expect the top welterweight to fight again after his loss via unanimous decision to Muhammad. During the press-conference which came post-fight, White made the following remarks. This UFC 263 ‘racist’ attack stunned Dana White.
UFCfightbananas.com

5 Fights to Make After UFC 263

​Paul Craig looked absolutely sensational with his first-round mangling of Jamahal Hill’s arm on UFC 263. After snapping the arm, he locked up a triangle to finish with ground and pound until the ref stopped the fight. If you haven’t followed Craig for a while, you’ve missed out on his savvy mat skills that he possesses. He is climbing up the ranks of the lightheavy weight division and I think a higher ranked opponent that also possesses a nasty submission game would be a great test for Craig. Enter in Misha Cirkunov; Cirkunov vs Craig in a grappler’s delight.
UFCComicBook

Jake Paul Wants to Fight Nate Diaz

Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz after he gets done with Tyrone Woodley. The social media star made his intentions known last night after the event had concluded. The Stockton, California native lost a tough fight to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Most viewers were dazzled by the end of that MMA contest. Diaz really had a chance to win at the end, but give credit to Edwards for managing to hold on as the momentum shifted. For Paul, he’s just lining up the fights now. It’s a strange world, but a YouTuber is the hottest name in combat sports at the moment. Showtime reportedly did more than a million PPV buys of the fight between his brother and Floyd Mayweather. People can complain about the brash nature, but they’re still tuning in to watch the spectacle at the end of the day.