Hot Reads: Bitcoin Falls Even More

By ETF.com Staff
etf.com
 19 days ago

Bitcoin Slumps Again (Reuters) It’s down almost 40% this month. Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin ESG Push Could Boost Solar (Reuters) A push toward relying more on renewable energy for bitcoin mining could make the underperforming solar industry more attractive. ARK Funds Aim For Comeback (ETF Wrap) Plus, more bitcoin ETF...

www.etf.com
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Diversification into Bitcoin a ‘prudent move,’ says Bloomberg strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) price has retreated by more than 40% after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April. But that is not enough to derail the flagship cryptocurrency's long-term bull trend, especially as global markets grapple with declining national currencies and the prospect of a commodity market crash. So believes Mike McGlone,...
MarketsWDTV

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, June 15

John Halterman: Does it ever make sense to always remain bullish on any one asset class, such as stocks, real estate or bitcoin? Well, I gotta tell you, people don’t realize a lot of mutual fund managers, that’s how they get paid. They get paid to always remain in one single asset class. And you know what, if you have time on your side and you’re young, that may make sense. But, I gotta tell you, if you’re over the age of fifty, what you really gotta be thinking about is downside market risk. You know, it doesn’t make sense to always stay in one asset class. It doesn’t make sense to always stay in the market, period. Because there’s going to be times where our economy is going to be in a position that it’s going to make a lot of money and it’s going to allow things such as stocks and real estate to grow. But then there’s also going to be a time where it doesn’t make sense and you’ve got to go into defensive mode. You gotta be thinking about cash and assets that’s going to preserve. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Is Ethereum About To ‘Flip’ Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s price rally has stalled after a blistering start to the year with ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, also falling sharply from its peak. The bitcoin price has lost a third of its value since soaring to almost $65,000 per bitcoin in April while the ethereum price has crashed by almost 50% from its mid-May high—though ethereum’s rally has dwarfed the bitcoin price surge over the last 12 months.
Marketsetfstrategy.com

Dimensional converts four mutual funds worth $29bn into ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors has completed the conversion of four of its US tax-managed mutual funds, collectively housing $28.8 billion in assets, into transparent actively managed ETFs. The conversions bring Dimensional’s ETF product suite up to seven funds and catapult the quant specialist to within striking distance of the top ten...
Currencieswealthbriefing.com

Where Bitcoin Is Circulating, A Snapshot

Analysis from a London-based digital assets specialist shows where ownership of bitcoin is spreading as the cryptocurrency continues to establish a mainstream presence. New research from London-based Nickel Digital Asset Management reveals that 19 listed companies with a market cap of over $1 trillion have around $6.5 billion invested in bitcoin, originally paying $4.3 billion for the currency.
Stocksetftrends.com

Beware the Bubble: Investing in an Overvalued Market

Stocks have continued to advance through the first few months of 2021. Market valuation rose to an extreme, in line with 2000 and among the highest ever. This could portend a sharp sell-off with any negative catalyst going forward. In the upcoming webcast, Beware the Bubble: Investing in an Overvalued...
MarketsMotley Fool

Is Bitcoin Destroying the Earth?

Is Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) destroying the earth? It takes a lot of energy to keep Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies running. Cryptocurrency critics have raised the alarm about how all this energy consumption could harm the planet. Why does cryptocurrency use so much energy? How much is it contributing to carbon emissions? And is it part of the problem or the solution? The answer is more complex than you might think.
Medical & Biotechetfstrategy.com

Invesco unveils low cost biotech and semiconductor ETFs on Nasdaq

Invesco has launched a pair of ETFs targeting the biotechnology and semiconductor investment themes at price tags that are considerably lower than well-established rival products. The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ US) and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ US) have listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market with an expense ratio...
Marketsfxempire.com

The Benefits of Leveraged Crypto CFDs Trading With FXCC.

The average annual return of the S&P 500 index equals 5.90% for the last 20 years. Cryptos often lose and gain as much within one trading day. This brings in some risks but also a fighting chance for active crypto traders. The use of leverage is what magnifies the opportunities.
Stockscryptoslate.com

MicroStrategy may sell $1 billion in stock to buy even more Bitcoin

Business analytics firm MicroStrategy has filed to sell $1 billion worth of its stock for ‘general purposes,’ which may include buying more Bitcoin, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed. The firm purchased another $500 million worth of Bitcoin this week and is one of the...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Wannabe Bitcoin ETFs Are Mushrooming and Getting More Creative

(Bloomberg) -- With at least nine applications for Bitcoins ETFs collecting dust in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s in-box and clients baying to buy crypto funds, U.S. issuers in the $6.4 trillion industry are cobbling together a growing number of workarounds. A slate of companies are releasing or planning “Bitcoin...
Coinspeaker

US-based Insurance Giants Invest in Crypto Market

Six giants of the insurance world tread into the growing market of cryptocurrency by acquiring profit from the stocks of Grayscale Investments, the daughter organization of Digital Currency Group. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, six major insurance corporations procured shares of crypto investment goods floated by Grayscale Investments, the...
The Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 3 ETFs Instead

Let's face it. Stock-picking is difficult, particularly if you're not content to simply sit on your holdings for years on end and let time do most of the heavy lifting. Odds are good that any investor speculating on price swings playing out in a short period of time has ended up regretting at least one of those trades.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

MicroStrategy Succeeds in Raising $500M to Buy More Bitcoin

Software company MicroStrategy has announced the completion of its $500 million plan to sell secured notes and use the proceeds to buy additional Bitcoin. MicroStrategy made quick work of their recent fundraising plan to raise money to purchase more bitcoin. The money raised totals around $488 million after expenses and commissions.
Businessetftrends.com

Access Trends Through Thematic ETFs

Exchange-Traded Funds can be useful tools for investors seeking to participate in specific and, targeted economic opportunities. Often, these are referred to as “themes”, which may be based in advancements such as technology or they can be solution driven—solutions investors seek to combat particular market conditions, like inflation. While ETFs that target themes generally tend to be concentrated portfolios, their addition to a portfolio is intended to add value not only from a return perspective, but to also aid with diversification and overall risk.
Marketsetf.com

ETF Odds & Ends: Bitcoin ETFs Put Off Again

The two weeks ended June 11 were marked by continued waffling by the SEC on approving a U.S.-listed bitcoin ETF and included a flurry of launches beyond those already covered by ETF.com as well as a diverse array of splits, name changes and index changes. FX Empire reported that the...
Income TaxCoinDesk

4 Crypto Tax Tips to Get You Through Market Dips

Harvesting your crypto losses during a dip generates greater tax savings than hodling, says a crypto tax expert. Crypto tax-loss harvesting is the selling of cryptocurrency assets that are in loss positions to offset capital gains. Since every sale or trade of an appreciated asset triggers a taxable capital gain, many crypto traders find themselves owing a rather large sum of money in taxes at the end of the year. These taxable capital gains can be offset with strategic capital losses, which is exactly what tax-loss harvesting does.