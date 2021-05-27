23 Memes That Will Only Be Funny If You're Married.

Farrah grew up in Jordan, where the law requires single women to set aside a small amount of money from each paycheck until they get married. Farrah’s father needed that money to pay for her mother’s cancer treatment, so he arranged Farrah’s wedding. “Farrah is forced to marry this man, who’s older and very radical Muslim. On their honeymoon, the abuse began,” Doyle continues. “This dear woman is beaten; she’s so depressed she wants to die. The only reason she doesn’t take her own life is [her] children.” Life was utterly miserable until the Syrian war started. “Syrian refugees are flooding into [Jordan] now, and she keeps running into this one woman. [The woman is] a very poor-looking refugee, but her face is shining, and she’s radiating joy,” Doyle says. “Farrah goes up to this woman and says, ‘What’s wrong with you?! Why are you so different? Why are you happy?’ This woman tells her, ‘I found Jesus. Do you want to know how He’s changed my life?’” She met with the Syrian woman several times, Doyle says. Through a series of events, Farrah came to know Christ as her Savior.