The 10 Best Puzzle Games of the last ten years.

The puzzle genre has gone through periods of greater or lesser popularity, but it has never stopped evolving. From the classic among classics, the Soviet TetrisUntil the last independent titles, players with a taste for turning their heads to solve puzzles or join pieces in one way or another have always had a multitude of proposals to enjoy, but in recent years we have seen how this genre has gone one step further. Different studios are no longer satisfied with putting us face to face with challenges of more or less mental difficulty, but many of them have been able to do it with a very attractive background behind their playable mechanics. We are going to discover some puzzle games, yes, but also with much more to offer: