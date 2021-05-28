Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The 10 Best Puzzle Games of the last ten years.

By Rick Lane
bit-tech.net
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuzzle games don’t always get the credit they deserve, often neglected in the all-time great rankings in favour of bloated open world games about sad mass-murdering dads. This is doubly unfortunate considering a good puzzler is also one of the hardest types of games to make. Ever tried drawing a maze or creating your own crossword for someone else to solve? It’s difficult enough to make one that works, let alone make one that’s precisely balanced to be challenging without being obstructive.

bit-tech.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Puzzles#Game Design#Adventure Game#Jigsaw Puzzle#Myth And Portal#Valve#Ai#Witness#Victorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespetapixel.com

Viewfinder to be a Mind-Bending Photography-Themed Puzzle Game

If you’re a fan of mind-bending puzzle games like Portal, you may want to keep your eye on Viewfinder, an in-development game that revolves around a Polaroid camera that shoots reality-altering photos. The game is the brainchild of indie game developer Matt Stark and his game studio, Robot Turtle, which...
Video GamesNME

‘Viewfinder’ is a puzzle game that brings polaroid pictures to life

UK-based developer Robot Turtle has shared details on Viewfinder, a “mind-bending” first-person adventure puzzle game. Developer Matt Stark posted a minute-long video on Twitter under the #PitchYaGame hashtag. It’s part of the #PitchYaGame Awards started by Liam Twose last year to put a spotlight on games from indie developers. Using...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

More than puzzles: games to think and discover a great story

The puzzle genre has gone through periods of greater or lesser popularity, but it has never stopped evolving. From the classic among classics, the Soviet TetrisUntil the last independent titles, players with a taste for turning their heads to solve puzzles or join pieces in one way or another have always had a multitude of proposals to enjoy, but in recent years we have seen how this genre has gone one step further. Different studios are no longer satisfied with putting us face to face with challenges of more or less mental difficulty, but many of them have been able to do it with a very attractive background behind their playable mechanics. We are going to discover some puzzle games, yes, but also with much more to offer:
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle action game FILEMECHANISM coming to Switch

Phoenixx and Chemical Pudding today announced FILEMECHANISM, a new 2D puzzle action game. It will be appearing on Switch in the future, though a release window hasn’t been shared at this time. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. A 2D puzzle action game where you aim...
Video Gamesgamedev.net

Puzzle Games Projects

The physics puzzle game where geometry falls from the sky – now on itch.io. SAMA is a 2D digging puzzle game, and is available to play now!. Mondrian's Back, and he's taking his friends for a spin. Last updated September 24, 2020. Woof Woof. Fast paced, addictive puzzle game. Ninjas!
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Empires and Puzzles New In-game Event Adds 30 New Stages

Empires and Puzzles is adding a new limited-time event to the mobile title. Called Starfall Cirus players can take part in 30 new stages and 11 new circus-themed heroes. Starfall Circus is coming to the land of Karemdol, where Director Zuri will immerse players in a fantastical circus experience comprising 30 new stages and 11 new circus-themed heroes. Prepare to be amazed by circus performers such as Theobald the Knife-Throwing Miracle Bear, Emilio the Great Undead Phoenix Tamer and Whacker the Wacky Walloper, all of whom are eager to enthrall players with their tricks, wits and strength. As a bonus, heroes of the Starfall family can bypass certain obstacles and see their attack, defense and health abilities automatically increased by 20 percent in the Starfall quest.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle adventure game Mina & Michi to appear on Switch this month

Today, Eastasiasoft and lightUP announced the puzzle adventure game Mina & Michi for Switch. It will be available on June 30. We have the following overview and trailer from Eastasiasoft:. Join Mina and her best friend Michi as they travel through the seasons of a wonderfully colorful world, solving puzzles...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

2D Puzzle-Adventure Game Planet of Lana Announced

Thunderful Publishing have announced Planet of Lana, a 2D puzzle-platformer by Wishfully, during the Summer Game Fest. This 2D adventure follows a young girl and her faithful companion on a rescue mission. Their once-peaceful and beautiful homeworld has been invaded by an army of cold and merciless machines. Solve puzzles, navigate dangerous encounters using stealth and wit, and embark on a journey to preserve your planet’s harmony.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Zen puzzle game Unpacking coming to Switch

Assault Android Cactus+ developer Witch Bean has announced that its upcoming project Unpacking, a zen puzzle game, is in the works for Switch. The title is tentatively planned for 2021. We have the following overview and trailer for Unpacking:. Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Mind-Bending Puzzle Game Viewfinder Teases VR Version

Earlier this month indie studio Robot Turtle turned heads with a tweet about its mind-bending puzzle game, Viewfinder. Now a possible VR version of the game is being teased. Viewfinder is all about solving challenges by finding a new perspective on things. Missing a bridge in a walkway? Raise a picture of one up to the structure and it’ll suddenly be cemented in reality. In the trailer from this month we even see classic 8-bit scenes realized in 3D and tunnels appearing almost from thin air.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Far: Changing Tides, a meditative side-scrolling adventure puzzle game

E3 2021 takes place June 12-15 as a re-imagined, all-virtual online event. Nintendo, Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and others will deliver new video game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. Far: Changing Tides is the next game from Okomotive, a small independent studio out of...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Death Stranding Is One Of The Best Games Of The Last Generation

Ever since the Oldsmobile company started the large-scale manufacturing of cars in 1901, one of the dumbest things you can do with your free time is walk anywhere. While you could easily argue cars have been abysmal for the environment and forced us all to deal with Elon Musk, you can't deny that getting behind the wheel to go anywhere is far easier and less strenuous than using your legs. Why on Earth would you walk anywhere? It's dumb. Your little legs don't have the power of a Hemi, and they definitely can't hit 85 miles-per-hour on the highway. You can't accessorize your legs, either, like you can a car. Try throwing truck nuts on anything other than an F150 and you're going to jail.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade review: A classy addition to one of last year’s best games

Arriving once again in Midgar’s Sector 7, we weren’t surprised to see a few familiar faces. From old buddies like Jesse and Wedge to more recent acquaintances, Kyrie and Chadley. But we know by now that Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t satisfied with predictable reunions. It likes to dig deep into its source material and re-imagine choice cuts with a modern twist.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Island Review Minutes: Emotional Adventure Puzzle Game

Minute of Islands is a fascinating indie puzzle game that tells an unforgettable story driven by its beautiful art design and fascinating folklore. Studio Fizzbin has a lot of diversity in its history.The developers have created quirky and clever games Say no!MoreAlongside traditional point-and-click adventures Inner world..Now Studio Fizzbin has taken on the puzzle platformer genre with a new game Island minutes..
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

TANDEM: A TALE OF SHADOWS First Impression: A Promising Cutesy Gothic Puzzle Game

Introducing a single-player puzzle game with a co-op-style experience is definitely a bit new to me, but after playing through the first few levels of Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, I saw how it really works well. Giving two different perspectives and rules to work with, Monochrome Paris is definitely on to something. Obviously, this didn’t go unnoticed as their publisher, Hatinh Interactive is gearing up to release it on multiple platforms later this year. Luckily, I was given exclusive early access to the game, so let’s get into some of the details.
Video Gamespsu.com

Puzzle-Platformer A Tale Of Paper Is Making The Journey To PS5 Later This Year

A Tale of Paper is making the transition to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in Q3/Q4 2021, Digerati and Open House Games have announced. The game originally launched back in October 2020 for the PS4, and follows Line, a magical character constructed of paper who utilise origami to change its shape. With these powers, players can transform into the likes of a frog, rocket, bird and more as they embark on an emotional journey.