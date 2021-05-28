Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021

This edition of MRM Research Roundup features What Feeds Us, top delivery apps, popular drinks and who is winning the chicken wars. Bluedot released the fourth installment of its State of What Feeds Us report which has kept tabs on consumer behavior and restaurant habits throughout the course of the pandemic. Data findings in the series have offered insight into customer expectations to support restaurant brands as they navigate through the health crisis and continue to move forward through the recovery. The latest research, based on a survey of over 1,800 American consumers, was completed last month.