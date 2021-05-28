Cancel
World

Morning Edition: 28th May, 2021

 18 days ago

A 2021 meeting between the government and various business leaders some may say was long overdue. On Wednesday, stakeholders met with the government on matters of the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic. A media conference was held by Government Ministers and a release was issued by Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce on the meeting. That release called for additional measures to curb the Covid-19 spike meantime last week, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association suggested stricter curfew hours and measures similar Caribbean neighbour Barbados.

