Senator Menendez Introduces Legislation To Protect Children From Lead Exposure at Home

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENENDEZ INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM LEAD EXPOSURE IN THEIR HOMES. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, has introduced bipartisan legislation to help ensure kids are safe at home by reducing the threat of lead exposure and lead poisoning of children in federally-assisted housing. More than 3,000 children each year in the Garden State are diagnosed with lead poisoning from exposure to lead paint and other sources in the home, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH).

hudsontv.com
