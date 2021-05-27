Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Cam Robinson on the value of a 1st round pick, best fits at the draft for the Canucks

Sportsnet.ca
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe People’s Show – Hour 3: The future of the NHL salary cap and how it affects the Canucks. Dan, Sat and Randip are joined by Thomas Drance of The Athletic with the latest on the Canucks. Adnan Virk with the MLB and NHL Networks also stops by to talk Blue Jays and Stanley Cup Playoffs. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers […]

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Jannik Hansen
Person
Adnan Virk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Networks#Blue Jays#Rogers#Mlb Network#Sedins#The People S Show#Bclc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An expansion draft primer for the Vancouver Canucks

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4 p.m. CDT on July 17. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

13 players the Canucks could select in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft

Whoever the Vancouver Canucks select with their first-round pick will immediately become the top prospect in their pipeline. Jack Rathbone and Vasily Podkolzin are both going to be NHL players next year, and Nils Höglander made the jump last year. On top of that, whoever the Canucks draft with their...
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Can Learn a Lot from the 2021 Stanley Cup Contenders

This is the time of year when we get to watch the best teams play their absolute best. Great defence, strong goaltending, physicality and clutch moments are what the Stanley Cup Playoffs are built for. This is when teams on the outside can see what makes a championship team, and for the Vancouver Canucks, they can learn a lot from the 2021 Stanley Cup contenders.
NHLtrentonian.ca

Canucks: Alex Burrows back in Stanley Cup Final with his hometown Habs

He wasn’t supposed to get to The Show. He wasn’t supposed to get back to the National Hockey League’s biggest stage. Yet, here we are, chronicling another Stanley Cup pursuit by the affable Alex Burrows, an assistant coach with his hometown Montreal Canadiens, who have defied season-long scrutiny and long odds in a return to the league championship after 28 years of longing and disillusionment.
NHLAwful Announcing

ESPN has added Mark Messier as a NHL studio analyst

The ESPN NHL hires are continuing. Their latest addition is Mark Messier (seen above at the 2019 NHL Awards), well-known for his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers (1979-91), New York Rangers (1991-97, 2000-04) and Vancouver Canucks (1997-00). Here’s more on that from a release:. ESPN today announced that Mark...
NHLMyNorthwest.com

Jon Morosi’s picks for 1st Seattle Kraken draft pick, head coach hire

The next month or so figures to be an exciting time for fans of the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, as they will be quite busy with a number of key moves. The Seattle Kraken will have their expansion draft on July 21, and then just a few days later they will take part in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, where they will have the No. 2 overall pick. We learned that is where Seattle would be picking last week during the NHL Draft lottery.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Royals, A's meet in battle of former first-round draft picks

Two former collegiate standouts trying to relive their glory days are scheduled to go head-to-head when the Kansas City Royals and host Oakland Athletics continue their pitching-dominated three-game series on Saturday afternoon. The A's drew even in the tightly contested set when Elvis Andrus singled in Matt Chapman with one...
NFLcherokeephoenix.org

Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick and Cherokee Nation citizen Zaven Collins to his rookie contract. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker, who was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Mock Draft: Top Targets for Nashville Predators in 1st Round

Nashville Predators players thank the crowd after being eliminated in overtime by the Carolina Hurricanes in game six of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports. After another early playoff exit for the Nashville Predators, it’s time to start...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Top 20 All-Time first-round draft picks

CLEVELAND - NOVEMBER 25: Offensive lineman Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns talks with teammates prior to a game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 25, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Texans 27-17. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) With the 2021 NFL...
NBAsportswar.com

The Bulls would have done a Simmons for Lavine + 1st round pick ...

A year ago. Not anymore. Lavine's improved and fits well with Vusevic. Lavine's game is flawed too but he proved this year that he can finish games at crunch time. He just needs a PG. Also, Lavine wants to stay in Chicago as long as he's paid. That's a big plus in today's player empowerment era.
NHLYardbarker

Kings Have 3 Good Defensemen to Pick From in the 1st Round

The Los Angeles Kings finished the shortened regular season with a record of 21-28-7, totaling 49 points. Though the team’s .438 points percentage came in below their 2019-20 points percentage of .457, the Kings did show that progress is being made. Their play this season granted them the eighth-overall selection at the 2021 NHL Draft, dropping from the second selection in the year prior.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Is Drafting Goalie in 1st Round Actually Bad?

Kyle and JD look into if taking a goalie in the first round is actually as bad as people say it is. We look at every goalie drafted in the first round since 2000 and decide if they were worth the draft capital and if Jesper Wallstedt should be considered when the San Jose Sharks are on the clock in the 2021 NHL Draft.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Draft Profiles 2k21: Aatu Räty was once considered a 1st overall pick, and then he wasn’t. What happened to him?

Physical Dimensions: 6’1, 181 lbs. Team: Oulun Kärpät (Liiga)/ Kärpät U20 (SM-Sarja) About two years ago, if you told a Draft analyst that Aatu Räty (Pronounced “Ah-too Rrr-ah-Too”, a “y” in Suomen is pronounced as an english “u”) could become a Boston Bruin, they would probably ask whether or not half the team was on IR, or ask how they ended up with the first overall pick. That’s how touted this kid from Oulunsalo was after his revelatory 2017 and 2018 seasons.
MLBDallas News

Who are the five best Rangers draft picks of the Jon Daniels era?

Editor’s note: This article has been updated since it was first published. As the Rangers prepare for their first draft under new general manager Chris Young, we look back at the best Texas picks of all-time from the Jon Daniels era. In rating drafts, particularly baseball drafts, a few things...