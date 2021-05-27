Cam Robinson on the value of a 1st round pick, best fits at the draft for the Canucks

The next month or so figures to be an exciting time for fans of the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, as they will be quite busy with a number of key moves. The Seattle Kraken will have their expansion draft on July 21, and then just a few days later they will take part in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, where they will have the No. 2 overall pick. We learned that is where Seattle would be picking last week during the NHL Draft lottery.