Cam Robinson on the value of a 1st round pick, best fits at the draft for the Canucks
The People’s Show – Hour 3: The future of the NHL salary cap and how it affects the Canucks. Dan, Sat and Randip are joined by Thomas Drance of The Athletic with the latest on the Canucks. Adnan Virk with the MLB and NHL Networks also stops by to talk Blue Jays and Stanley Cup Playoffs. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers […]www.sportsnet.ca