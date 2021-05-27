Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

May 27: Hour 4 – The value of the Canucks first-rounder?

Sportsnet.ca
 30 days ago

The People’s Show – Hour 3: The future of the NHL salary cap and how it affects the Canucks. Dan, Sat and Randip are joined by Thomas Drance of The Athletic with the latest on the Canucks. Adnan Virk with the MLB and NHL Networks also stops by to talk Blue Jays and Stanley Cup Playoffs. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers […]

www.sportsnet.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Jannik Hansen
Person
Adnan Virk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Mlb Network#Nhl Networks#Blue Jays#Rogers#Mlb Network#Sedins#The People S Show#Bclc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An expansion draft primer for the Vancouver Canucks

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4 p.m. CDT on July 17. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks Make It Official: The Sedins Are Back!

It was an announcement we all knew it was coming, but it was still pretty nice to see this pop up today, as the Vancouver Canucks officially announced the addition of Daniel and Henrik Sedin as advisors to GM Jim Benning. The twins are back!#Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Will the Vancouver Canucks trade for Sam Reinhart?

NHL trade rumors had the Buffalo Sabres shopping Sam Reinhart at the 2021 NHL trade deadline. With the Sabres looking to go into full re-build mode, Jack Eichel and Reinhart will likely be traded this off-season. Ben Kuzma of The Province is reporting that the Vancouver Canucks are interested in...
NHLcochranetimespost.ca

First-rounder Pharand of Sudbury commits to Bulldogs

A couple of weeks after Alex Pharand became the first Sudbury-area skater in 15 years to hear his name called in the first round of the OHL Priority Selection, the 16-year-old forward signed a standard player agreement with the Hamilton Bulldogs on Monday. Hamilton selected the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder with the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: 3 takeaways from the Sedins’ first media availability in new roles

Henrik and Daniel Sedin, arguably the two greatest Vancouver Canucks’ players of all time, are finally returning to the organization. On Tuesday afternoon, the team released an official statement, naming the twins as Special Advisors in the Hockey Operations Department. On Wednesday, the franchise’s all-time points leader and all-time goals leader, alongside General Manager Jim Benning, spoke to media for the first time in their new positions.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays recall former first-rounder Drew Rasmussen

The Rays have called up right-hander Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay announced. The moves comes as the second part of Friday’s optioning of infielder Mike Brosseau to Triple-A. Rasmussen was one of the two arms acquired from the Brewers as part of the Willy Adames trade. Since joining Tampa’s system, Rasmussen posted 11 1/3 scoreless innings over eight outings in Triple-A. The 25-year-old put up a 4.24 ERA/3.88 FIP over 17 innings with the Brewers prior to the deal.
MLBmyheraldreview.com

May 27: Four hits and first Milwaukee homer

Adames flashed his offensive ability for the first time in a Brewers uniform, collecting four hits — including a game-tying, two-run homer that was his first with the Brewers — driving in four runs and finishing a triple short of the cycle. The 25-year-old also made three highlight-reel plays in the field, including a perfect throw home in the eighth that prevented San Diego from scoring what would have been the go-ahead run.