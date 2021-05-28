Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Police Arrest Felony Assault Suspect

By Patti Banner
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 18 days ago
A felony trying to outrun authorities crashed through a ceiling of a Kennewick home Thursday night. The 29-year old suspect ran into a home on Grant Street, attempting to elude authorities. I wonder why the suspect ran into the attic of the home. Where can you go from there? He...

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

