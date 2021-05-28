Join Camfil and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for an Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar

Karen: Hi, everyone, and welcome to this webinar from Virox Technologies, makers of Rejuvenate disinfectant. So you’re going to learn how massage facilities can elevate their disinfection protocols for the fight against infection. Our presenter today is Matt Buccioni. Matt serves as the infection prevention and biosecurity specialist at Virox. In this role, he is involved with providing education and technical support to a wide range of industries on preventing infections through cleaning and disinfection. So please feel free to add your questions on the Q&A tab on your screen, and please make sure to check the chat screen before you leave for a link to a special offer for a disinfection kit. Welcome, Matt.