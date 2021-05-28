Join Camfil and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for an Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar
Join Camfil Clean Air Solutions and the Association of Medical Facility Professionals for a Must-See Air Filtration and Virus Management Webinar. Proper air filtration and ventilation have been shown to be key strategies in reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections. As public spaces, including school systems, have moved towards reopening, ventilation and filtration have been an integral part of making these efforts safe.www.buffalonynews.net