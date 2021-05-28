Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Four Healthy Home Features That Will Help Homeowner Well-Being

Builder
 19 days ago

Since the onset of the pandemic, homeowners have been increasingly interested in healthy home features, including germ-resistant materials, automatic faucets, smart toilets, and indoor air quality monitoring. To find out the best and smartest healthy home investments, Today’s Julie Pennell spoke with Dr. Ginny Boos, director of infection prevention at Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri. Besides cleaning and disinfecting homes regularly, Dr. Boos recommends the following home additions.

www.builderonline.com
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
Leawood, KSshawneemissionpost.com

The Barstow School set to turn old Leawood Hy-Vee into ‘Idea Space’ for kids throughout KC metro

The Barstow School is making headway on IDEA Space KC, an innovative learning resource that will be located inside an old Hy-Vee grocery store in Leawood. Located at 12200 State Line Road, IDEA Space KC will be a 32,000-square-foot STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — center open to public, private and homeschool students from kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the greater Kansas City metro area.
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.