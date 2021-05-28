Four Healthy Home Features That Will Help Homeowner Well-Being
Since the onset of the pandemic, homeowners have been increasingly interested in healthy home features, including germ-resistant materials, automatic faucets, smart toilets, and indoor air quality monitoring. To find out the best and smartest healthy home investments, Today’s Julie Pennell spoke with Dr. Ginny Boos, director of infection prevention at Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri. Besides cleaning and disinfecting homes regularly, Dr. Boos recommends the following home additions.www.builderonline.com