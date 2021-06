If there were a player who puts a face to the radical change the NBA has experienced over the past decade, it would be Jahlil Okafor. The consensus No. 1 high school player in the country in the class of 2014, Okafor chose Duke over a host of college blueblood programs and carried the Blue Devils to the 2015 NCAA title as a freshman, leading in scoring and rebounding. But the NBA was beginning to come to grips with its identity change about the same time and that explains why Okafor, long considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, instead went third overall instead.