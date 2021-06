May 2021 was Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues, including millions of Americans, and to help reduce the stigma so many experience. Hospitals and health systems play an important role in providing behavioral health care and helping patients find resources available in their community. During May, National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) joined the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. It fights stigma, provides support, educates the public, and advocates for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.